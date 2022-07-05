ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.

St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.

Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

