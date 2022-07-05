Delaware Department of Corrections Announces Inmate Death
GEORGETOWN, De.- The Delaware Department of Correction announced that a 57 year-old inmate Michael A. Klein from Sussex Correctional Institution died at the facility on July 4. The DOC says Klein had a past history of chronic health conditions....
DOVER, Del.- Four people have been arrested for connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dover. The shooting happened on White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive. Dover police said the suspects, 20-year-old Jaden Jenkins, 24-year-old Daniel Fears, a 17 year-old juvenile and a 12-year-old juvenile, shot at a vehicle and also struck two homes.
A motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in Pennsylvania and the recovery of a handgun and drugs, authorities said. At 9:06 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Officer Matthew Talavera conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man has been charged after he reportedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to employees at a local restaurant. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Teliam Austin approached three female employees at Claws Seafood House and asked for a free bushel of crabs. Police say one of the female employees was familiar with Austin because he had allegedly done it in the past, but this time Austin lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a firearm in his waistband while demanding the crabs.
Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- An Ocean View man is facing DUI and drug charges after he was found passed out in an SUV parked outside a convenience store. Ocean View police said that on Friday, July 1, officers responded to the parking lot of the Royal Farms, located at 58 Atlantic Ave. in Ocean View, in response to a complaint of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police said that upon arrival, officers observed a man, later identified as Paul E. Longacre, 61, of Ocean View, passed out behind the wheel of a silver Subaru Forester.
The Dover Police Department has identified the male subject that was located in the Saint Jones River on July 2nd as 27-year-old Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation, but does not appear to be the result of foul play at this time officials said Thursday.
DOVER, DE – A 12-year-old boy was among those charged after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in Dover. The Dover police officers responded to the area of White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive for a report of multiple shots fired at a vehicle that also resulted in two homes being struck.
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who has been involved in multiple retail thefts. Authorities state that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 1:45 pm, the suspect was seen entering the Giant Food Store...
WEST CHESTER, PA —The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they are currently investigating a retail theft that took place on June 26, 2022, at CVS located at 1200 Wilmington Pike in Thornbury Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the pictured females arrived in a dark Honda sedan and placed...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man for firearm and related offenses following a Monday morning shooting. Shortly after midnight Monday, troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in the parking lot of the YMCA located at 20080 Church St. The ensuing investigation revealed that the 40-year-old male victim had been arguing with acquaintance Allan Simms in the parking lot.
A New Jersey man was arrested after police say he was spotted publicly raping a woman in the Philadelphia suburbs. Two officers were patrolling New Hope just before midnight Friday, July 1, when a resident reported seeing a rape happening in an alleyway on West Mechanic Street, police said. The...
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City police are looking for a man who stole a purse back on July 3. It happened near 16th street and Baltimore avenue during the evening. Police say the victim reported that she accidentally left hr purse under a table outside a coffee shop. The...
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday afternoon. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. When he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect exited the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling towards Bethany Beach. Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop on command. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.
A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after a vacant home in Caroline County went up in flames, officials said. Shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside a vacant home on Ridgely Road in Ridgely. Upon arrival, a...
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the use of electronic speed cameras has reduced the number of crashes in the I-95 work zone in Wilmington by 55-percent. According to numbers presented this week by DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski to state legislators, there were 95 work zone wrecks...
