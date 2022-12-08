ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Pandemic, Here’s How People Are Finding Employees Online

By Sage Anderson
 4 days ago
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries have faced enormous job losses, including travel , leisure, retail, and more. Before the pandemic, hiring employees had its own challenges businesses would have to navigate, but now that we’re all living in a nebulous “post-pandemic” world, there are some things you’ll need to consider if you’re thinking to yourself “why can’t I find any candidates if so many people are still looking for work?”.

For 2023, the market is growing more hyper-competitive by the day, but you don’t have to step outside the office to screen candidates in person. One way to overcome this hiring slump is by expanding your search online — you can explore new markets for fresh talent online, no cocktail hours or open calls necessary. And one of the best places to find employees online is through online job boards.

Job search sites can give your business access to premium services that will let you search through a curated resume database for qualified candidates. No more trying to wade through stacks of applications on your own, or waiting for employees to find your job listings themselves and apply online. Post-pandemic, job boards appeal to job seekers too, because they can create profiles, upload their resume and references all in one spot from the comfort of their own home.

The job market has shifted in changed in a myriad of ways to this new normal, so it makes sense to adapt your strategy, too. If you want to know how to find employees online, ZipRecruiter is one of the best job search sites to do it on. Here’s how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6U0U_0gVafFCk00

ZipRecruiter for Employers: Post a Job Online Now

How Does ZipRecruiter Work?

ZipRecruiter is an online job search marketplace that uses a powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

With just one click, you won’t have to manually post your job ads to multiple, individual job sites. Just create and post your job listing on ZipRecruiter using one of their customizable templates, and the platform will automatically send it to 100+ top job sites. There’s even the option to spread your job posts further through social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

One key to unlocking a faster hiring process, especially if you already have a candidate in mind, is ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ tool. You can either send pre-written or personal messages to your favorite candidates, which is sure to encourage a quick response so you can fast-track your search. ‘Invite to Apply’ finds qualified candidates for open roles even before they apply, showing employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role.

Ziprecruiter says that jobs where employers use ‘Invite to Apply’ receive over 2.5 times more candidates, and candidates who are invited to apply are nearly three times more likely to get hired. Sounds like a slam dunk for employers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCjHP_0gVafFCk00

Don’t worry about a dump of information, either — their smart, easy-to-use dashboard helps you sort, review, and rate the candidates you’ve received. ZipRecruiter intelligently learns from your ratings and sends you similar applicants to the ones you liked. You’re never locked in to 30 day job posts, either, so when you’re ready to post another job, just close the filled position and replace it with a new one.

Having a tougher-than-average-to-fill position? In the post-pandemic market, it’s bound to happen eventually. You can use ZipRecruiter’s “TrafficBoost” tool to give your job posting a little extra boost, including increased placement and visibility across their linked job boards. You’ll be certain to secure some more eyeballs, too, since the tool will promote the position until it receives the number of views you’re aiming for (100-300 views per post), or for up to 30 days.

But depending on the number job ads you have, and your preferred amount of distribution for your listings, there’s a few ways ZipRecruiter can work for you. Here’s how to choose the best plan for your company.

ZipRecruiter for Employers: Post a Job Online Now

How Much Does ZipRecruiter Cost?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bl00E_0gVafFCk00

ZipRecruiter has two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, and will give you distribution to 100+ job sites, unlimited candidate applications, and one reusable job slot.

The Premium plan offers everything in the Standard plan, but you’ll find qualified candidates fast with prime placement in job alert emails, as well as access to ZipRecruiter’s database of 31 million+ resumes.

ZipRecruiter for Employers: Post a Job Online Now

Both are priced per-job post, per-day, but both plans will be billed on a monthly basis. Want to see which flexible plan is right for your business? You can easily inquire about pricing on their online live chat .

From hiring, to payroll, to payday, you might find that you need some extra help even after the interviewing process. Looking for an easier way to manage employee expenses once you’ve onboarded your new hires? Quickbooks Online is one of the best accounting softwares out there, and an intuitive, user-friendly choice for a variety of business types. There are four different tiered plans, and starting at just $30 per month, you can track income and expenses, send invoices and estimates, run financial reports, and track billable hours. You can currently save 70% on the first three months of your QuickBooks Online + QuickBooks Payroll subscription now — see the QuickBooks deal here .

Does ZipRecruiter Have a Free Trial?

Before you starting looking over your qualified candidates, you can post jobs on ZipRecruiter free with their free trial plan . You’ll have access to the same candidates, post job openings, and track the status of applicants during your free trial, the way you would with a Standard or Premium plan.

Try ZipRecruiter Free

You can try the 4-day free trial out for yourself if you want to see what having an efficient recruiting platform can do for your business. There will be challenges to scaling your workforce post-pandemic, but if small businesses with varying needs can rely on this type online hiring to fill positions fast.

