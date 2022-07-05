ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Back Pew July 5

By Stephen Baldwin
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

The dog days of summer are upon us! But don’t let the heat fool you when reading this month’s column. It may sound familiar with many of the same issues from last month, but the details contain brand new updates on several ongoing issues.

BUDGET SURPLUS . With the fiscal year now over, our state holds a $1.3 billion surplus. Most states are in the same situation due to a large influx of federal dollars. What will we do with our surplus? That is the billion-dollar question. I continue to support a mix of infrastructure investments and immediate tax relief for citizens suffering from sky-high inflation. Virginia, for example, is sending residents a rebate check of $250 or $500. Here in West Virginia, the supermajority has yet to unveil their plans and has rejected every tax relief proposal we’ve made so far.

SPECIAL SESSION Expect another special session of the legislature in July or possibly as late as September. It will deal with the budget surplus, infrastructure project funding, more rehashes of bills from the last session, and potentially a state abortion law.

ABORTION The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in the Dobbs decision last month. Legally, this means states now must pursue their own abortion policies. For example, some states are pursuing outright bans, some states are further restricting abortion to six weeks with only an exception for the life of the mother, and some states are keeping current law in place but pursuing no additional restrictions. Like with our budget surplus, the supermajority has yet to make a proposal for a state policy here. As we wait, I’m listening to women, doctors, medical groups, civic groups, and fathers as to what they think our policy should be.

COLLINS AEROSPACE As the lockout by Collins Aerospace of their employees continues, some families are having a hard time making ends meet. The company is even disputing unemployment claims, which I am doing my best to reconcile on behalf of local families. As I’ve said before, the relationship between the company, workers, and community has been enormously beneficial for all parties over the years. I remain hopeful cooler heads will prevail at the corporate office and the workers will receive a fair contract for their good work.

SCHOOL SAFETY Later this week, I am convening what I hope will be the first in a series of meetings on school safety with local professionals including schools, law enforcement, health care, child welfare, and student support. After Uvalde, we cannot be complacent. It can happen anywhere, and we need to be proactive locally. There are ways all of us in the community can help make our communities safer, and I am excited to share that information soon. This is just something we leave to the schools; we need YOU to be involved in ongoing safety programs for them to truly work.

DRUG COMPANY LAWSUIT In a shocking turn of events, a federal judge ruled for three major drug companies this week. They profited billions off our pain and death, yet the judge absolved them of all financial responsibility in our drug crisis. It’s a distortion of justice beyond comprehension. This is a punch to the gut that will be judged harshly by history. (I’ll be publishing an entire article on the topic this week as well.)

PARADES It’s parade season! I do my best to make all the local parades as in order to talk with folks about what’s going on in your communities. Please take time to come say hello when I’m in your neck of the woods.
That’s the view from the back pew, where it is my privilege to serve you.

