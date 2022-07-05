ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkgos_0gVadTO600

More than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation's deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.

The ages of the victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dog s at checkpoint.

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Navasota Examiner

Three arrested in deaths of 53 migrants

Three people were arrested last week by federal authorities in connection with a human smuggling incident that left 53 migrants dead. The migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on San Antonio’s Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The victims were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Eleven other...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
TEXAS STATE
police1.com

Texas reserve officer struck, killed by drunk driving suspect

POTEET, Texas — A Texas police department is mourning a reserve officer who was killed in the line of duty last week. Reserve Officer Jeffrey Richardson was struck and killed by a drunk driving suspect on June 29, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Richardson was working a contract job directing traffic at a construction zone in Austin when he was hit, KSAT reported.
POTEET, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Smuggling#The Associated Press
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Troopers Working the Border Seized 25 Bundles of Neatly Wrapped Mexican Cartel Cocaine

AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Accused in Cyclist Death Returned to Texas After Capture in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home is back in Texas after being arrested in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was booked in the Harris County Jail in Houston on Saturday, KXAN-TV in Austin reported. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Phony boat salesman scammed Louisiana residents out of $83K

Deputies arrested a man suspected of scamming multiple Louisiana residents who were trying to buy boats online. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at least two people in the area fell into the trap set up by Modestas Grublys, a Lithuanian national who went by the false name Mads Lund. In each case, the victims said they wired Grublys money for boats he claimed to be selling.
LOUISIANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy