ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona sued for requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections

By Alexander Mallin
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3eoC_0gVadODh00

The Justice Department has filed suit against Arizona challenging its recently enacted voting law that requires proof of citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections.

The lawsuit contends that certain restrictions in Arizona's House Bill 2492 directly violate Section 6 of the National Voter Registration Act and Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act.

The Supreme Court previously rejected an effort by Arizona in 2013 to require its residents to provide proof of citizenship in order to participate in federal elections, though after President Joe Biden's victory against Donald Trump in 2020 the state quickly sought to implement a similar mandate in passing House Bill 2492.

MORE: GOP-led review of Arizona ballots reaffirms Biden's win

"Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement Tuesday announcing the lawsuit.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on March 30.

"Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote," Ducey wrote in a letter at the time he signed the bill. "H.B. 2492 is a balanced approach that honors Arizona's history of making voting accessible without sacrificing security in our elections."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8a3x_0gVadODh00
Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Voters wait to cast their ballots at Marquee Theatre on Nov. 3, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.

Republicans have a slight majority in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

The Justice Department's lawsuit asks for a federal judge to prohibit several provisions of HB 2492 from being enforced.

In a press release, the Justice Department notes the new law with violate the Civil Rights Act "by requiring election officials to reject voter registration forms based on errors or omissions that are not material to establishing a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot."

MORE: Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency

Arizona requires voters to prove they are a U.S. citizen when they register to vote -- the only state to do so -- by providing a government-issued identification, like a driver's license, tribal ID or passport. The 2013 Supreme Court ruling allowed the requirement for state elections, but Arizona cannot require proof of citizenship for federal elections, like president.

Arizona is one of the states where Trump has falsely contended he won in 2020. Biden defeated Trump by about 10,000 votes. A GOP-led review of the vote tally in Maricopa County, the state's largest, reaffirmed Biden's victory, and even increased his lead by a slight amount.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

Comments / 1304

Mista Mr
3d ago

Well to be honest, I don’t see anything wrong with this. Everyone knew after 2020, voting IDs would be required and strengthened. Everyone had two years to register before the midterms and 4 until the next Presidential Election to register. I do not want illegal residents deciding my fate. Bad enough, I have to give them my tax dollars.

Reply(189)
780
Guest(me)2
3d ago

What do the liberals have against legitimate voting! Why are they so against showing proof of citizenship to vote? Oh wait! Of course we all know

Reply(85)
657
woke is a joke
3d ago

Arizona and every state should stand their ground on this!!! You gotta show ID for everything else. You definitely should to vote

Reply(84)
523
Related
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
TheDailyBeast

Justice Dept. Sues Arizona Over Voting Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona over a state law requiring voters to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections. The new law, which also affects voting by mail in any federal election, “turns the clock back on progress” and constitutes a “textbook violation” of federal law—specifically, the National Voter Registration Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to DOJ. In March, when the when the law was passed, Arizona Republicans contended that it would prevent voter fraud. Rep. Paul Gosar (R) called the lawsuit “frivolous,” saying on Tuesday that “showing your ID to vote is easy, common and necessary.” The suit recalls a similar episode in Arizona in 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 2005 law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
UPI News

FBI subpoenas two Arizona state lawmakers in Jan. 6 investigation

July 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has subpoenaed two Arizona state lawmakers in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Kelly Townsend, of the Republican Party, told The Arizona Republic that the FBI had issued them subpoenas. Fann added that the FBI had issued a Freedom of Information Act request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications," but similar to Townsend, did not comment further.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Election State#State Elections#The Justice Department#House#The Supreme Court#Gop
The Independent

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state’s June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state’s Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees.One of the main explanations she...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
ABC News

ABC News

732K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy