Senators propose using peers to help survivors of military sexual trauma
By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
2 days ago
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 50 men report that they have experienced military sexual trauma (MST), which the VA describes as sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Speaking in Hartford Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal...
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
Remains exhumed from a cemetery at a U.S. Army base in Pennsylvania do not belong to the Native American teenager recorded to have been buried there more than a century ago, the military said. The Army is disinterring the remains of eight Native American children who died at the government-run...
A California anti-vaccine doctor has been sentenced to two months in prison for storming the US Capitol. US District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine. The doctor, who is a...
Late last month, President Joe Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) quietly issued a directive telling agents to “generally not” deport noncitizens with U.S. military service. The directive also advised against deporting the immediate family members of noncitizens with U.S. military service. The May 23 order, issued...
“There is no place to hide,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a surprise trip to Ukraine this week, announcing that a veteran prosecutor known for hunting down Nazis would lead American efforts to investigate Russian war crimes. “We will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable,” he added.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.” U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, even as he opted for the low end of a sentencing range called for in a plea agreement. Chauvin, who is white, pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than nine minutes as the Black man pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and became unresponsive. Floyd’s killing sparked protests worldwide in a reckoning over police brutality and racism. “I really don’t know why you did what you did,” Magnuson said. “To put your knee on a person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong. … Your conduct is wrong and it is offensive.”
The U.S. Army is constantly seeking ways to improve. One recent idea on how to enhance their operations concerns the ability to conceal snipers from enemies. And the Army is looking at the possibility of using hemp fiber to do this. Even though hemp was legalized under federal law with...
A top Capitol Police officer warned a federal court Tuesday that requests by a Jan. 6 defendant to take measurements in non-public areas of the Capitol could compromise the building and expose some of the newer undisclosed efforts to protect Congress since the insurrection. “Permitting him to measure distances from...
Up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers across the country — or about 13% of the force — have not yet gotten the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, and as the deadline for shots looms, at least 14,000 of them have flatly refused and could be forced out of the service.
A new Louisiana law will allow veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed guns without a license. That bill, Senate Bill 143 by Senator Jay Morris (R-West Monroe) cleared the legislature with only one "no" vote and was signed into law by Governor Edwards. It takes effect on August 1.
The U.S. Army has identified the 25-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier shot to death Saturday at a Parkland residence. Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, died at the scene around 6 p.m. He was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM, according to the Army.
People will no longer be allowed to take close-range recordings of Arizona police under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday. House Bill 2319, sponsored by state Rep. John Kavanagh, makes it illegal for anyone within 8 feet of law enforcement activity to record police. Violators could face a misdemeanor, but only after being verbally warned and continuing to record anyway.
The mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, poses a familiar question: Why didn't the state's "red flag" law, which is designed to disarm people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others, prevent the perpetrator from buying the rifle he used in the attack? The gun control law that Congress passed in response to recent mass shootings raises another question: Would its provisions have made any difference in this case?
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher system, even as he faced a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill and ask voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey signed will let every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs. Arizona already has the most expansive education options in the nation and will have the most comprehensive voucher system if the bill takes effect. An estimated 60,000 private students and about 38,000 being homeschooled would immediately be eligible to take up to $7,000 per year, although a small number currently get vouchers. All 1.1 million students who attend traditional district and charter schools would also qualify to leave their public schools and get money to go to private schools. About a third already qualify, but only about 12,000 students statewide now use the system.
Last Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee voted 13-0 to advance legislation that would shield Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 medicinal marijuana patients from being wrongfully convicted of DUI.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, public officials and other individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere. Federal authorities said the 43-year-old from Hamden has been previously prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing similar threatening letters...
Around one million U.S. Marines and family of service members were poisoned by contaminated water while stationed at the Camp LeJeune military base - and now they are seeking justice. Water at the Marine Corps camp in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was found to have been contaminated with benzene, trichloroethylene and...
