Hartford, CT

Senators propose using peers to help survivors of military sexual trauma

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 50 men report that they have experienced military sexual trauma (MST), which the VA describes as sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Speaking in Hartford Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

