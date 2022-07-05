ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie: How Britain’s home hope ‘squeezed the lemon’ on road to Wimbledon semi-finals

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Wimbledon: Cam Norrie last Brit standing as Novak Djokovic also reaches quarter-finals

“It’s pretty interesting,” Cameron Norrie replied, as the British No 1 and the hope of Wimbledon was asked how British he really felt. A tennis player born in South Africa to a Welsh mother and Scottish father, raised in New Zealand and whose college education took him to the United States now carries the weight of a nation at the All England Club. As the question implied, though, which one? “My background is obviously from various places,” Norrie went on. “But I’m living here, based here...”

There would be no question as the emotion poured out on Court No 1, following Norrie’s stunning five-set victory over David Goffin in the quarter-finals. It means there will be a British semi-finalist at Wimbledon, with Norrie becoming just the fourth man in the open era to reach the final four of the Championships. Standing in his way is the six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has extended his five-year winning run at Wimbledon to 26 matches. Norrie, the unassuming 26-year-old, can no longer attempt to fly under the spotlight that his unheralded rise to the top level of the sport had yet to grab.

That will now change. Norrie arrived in SW19 as the top-ranked home player but found himself opening his tournament out on Court No 2 at 11am, while centre stage was reserved for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu. Not that he complained. Norrie does not seek attention or headlines. He does not have a flashy game and it is rather his work ethic and diligence in improving his fitness that helped fuel his rise through the rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfmR4_0gVabikX00
Norrie battled past David Goffin in five sets to reach the semi-finals (Getty Images)

“He’s the definition of somebody who squeezes the lemon,” said Liam Broady, who fell at the third round of Wimbledon where Norrie progressed. “He is so low-key, under the radar,” added Heather Watson, whose defeat on Sunday left Norrie as the last Brit standing. “I think he deserves more attention firstly because he’s such a great example,” Watson went on. “His work ethic, his focus, his dedication, how he invests in himself...”

For Norrie, a first appearance in the fourth round of a grand slam was quickly followed by a semi-final, and is a further mark of his development which has slowly earned him new fans during his five victories at Wimbledon so far. “I’m enjoying the challenge of taking it level by level,” Norrie said. “It’s been a nice, steady progression. I want to keep pushing for more.”

Norrie does not have an overwhelming weapon and there is not a part of his attacking game that would be considered inside the top 20 in the world. What he does have, though, is easy to get behind, especially for a British crowd. Norrie’s effort and defence behind the baseline created energy in Centre Court during his third-round victory over Steve Johnson - as well as a new chant. “Norrie, Norrie, Norrie - Oi, Oi, Oi!” was the cry, and for those members of the crowd watching the British No 1 for the first time, it would have been hard not to fall for an engaging, committed performance.

Still, you could hear their surprise when Norrie answered the opening first question of his post-match interview on Centre Court. The distinctive vowels of his New Zealand accent spoke of his unlikely path to becoming a home favourite at Wimbledon. Norrie was three years old when his parents - both microbiologists, father David from Glasgow, mother Helen from Cardiff - moved to Auckland from his birthplace of Johannesburg. They were both former squash players, and although Norrie played a variety of sports growing up it was tennis that stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVYLL_0gVabikX00
A 21-year-old Norrie was beaten in straight sets by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on his Wimbledon debut in 2017 (Getty Images)

The decision to represent Great Britain came when Norrie was 17 years old. The LTA’s national tennis centre in Roehampton was able to provide better opportunities to support Norrie’s junior career but when he needed to take the next step Norrie chose an unconventional route. He became a Horned Frog, enrolling at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, and would go onto become the No 1 ranked college player in the NCAA by his junior year.

A moped crash in his second year after “a pretty big night and definitely a couple too many” resulted in six stitches in his chin and a missed pro tournament. “It was a realisation that I was kind of not doing it the way I wanted to do it and making not the best decisions,” he says now. “I was going out more than I probably should have been, like a typical student there at TCU, enjoying myself a lot. After that the coaches really kicked me into gear and I was definitely more professional after that. I grew up a lot after that. From then on, I was like, OK, I want to play tennis and commit to that and do that.”

He turned professional in 2017, entered the top 200 the following year, and was established in the top 100 by the end of his second full season. Norrie, although understated, is confident of his own abilities and when asked ahead of the 2021 campaign to name a player who would have a breakout year, his answer was himself.

Last year saw several deep runs in ATP tournaments, four finals and two additional titles - including one of the most prestigious events outside of the grand slams at Indian Wells in California. Norrie, who has always set high goals for himself, continued to tick his own boxes and reached the top 10 in the world, but his ranking was not reflected by a change in stature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6pN2_0gVabikX00
Norrie secured the biggest title of his career at the delayed Indian Wells tournament in 2021 (Getty Images)

Norrie returned to Indian Wells in March as defending champion, only to be shoved onto the smaller outside courts in favour of the bigger names taking centre stage. “It didn’t show much respect,” Norrie said, and there are similarities between that slight and what he dealt with upon arriving at Wimbledon.

The tennis, though, has done the talking and Norrie has moved through the gears since surviving a five-set epic against Jaume Munar in the second round. Norrie was impressive in his straight sets wins against Johnson and then his good friend Tommy Paul. “I feel like I’m improving and my level is getting better,” Norrie said, and after replicating Murray and Tim Henman by reaching the semi-finals for the first time, he will believe his Wimbledon journey is not over yet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he had...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur overcomes setback to set up Wimbledon semi-final against Tatjana Maria

When it got tough for Ons Jabeur it was her positive mindset that got her through at Wimbledon. The world No 2 had to dig to the depth of her resolve after trailing the dangerous Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court. She finished by flashing her entertaining game and showing why she is such a captivating and popular contender for the women’s title. In advancing to her first grand slam semi-final, she will play her good friend Germany’s Tatjana Maria for a place in Saturday’s final.Jabeur, the tournament favourite following the exit of Iga Swiatek, arrived at the quarter-finals without dropping...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon order of play: Men’s semi-final schedule including Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic

The last men’s semi-final standing takes place at Wimbledon tomorrow, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury. Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19. And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal...
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
UPI News

Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final

July 7 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina punched their tickets to the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final with semifinal triumphs Thursday in London. Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, swept No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets. Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, edged German Tatjana...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria start time: How to watch Wimbledon semi-final online and on TV today

Tatjana Maria will look to continue her extraordinary run at Wimbledon as she faces her good friend and world No 2 Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals today.Maria returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 after giving birth to her second child but the 34-year-old has gone on to reach a grand slam semi-final for the first time.LIVE! Follow the Day 11 action with our live blogShe defeated top seeds Maria Sakkari and Jelana Ostapenko before seeing off her compatriot Jule Niemeier to set up a clash with her “barbeque buddy” Jabeur on Centre Court.Jabeur, who is close with...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic, who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner.In the women’s side of the draw, Ons Jabeur made it 10 wins in a row on grass this summer and will face “barbeque buddy” and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria after both won thrilling encounters on Tuesday in SW19.Here, the PA news agency looks at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie’s rise to the top of tennis ‘no fluke’, coach insists

Cameron Norrie should believe he can upset Novak Djokovic and reach the Wimbledon final according to coach James Trotman, who has seen him develop from a green teenager into one of the world’s best players.Trotman was the coach who worked with Norrie after he made the decision a decade ago to switch allegiance to Great Britain, moving more than 10,000 miles from his home in Auckland, New Zealand to London.Norrie opted to continue his peripatetic tennis journey by moving to the US and studying at Texas Christian University but has kept Trotman as part of his team throughout.“It was a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Kate cheers on Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon quarter final

The Duchess of Cambridge is cheering on British player Cameron Norrie in his quarter-final match.Kate arrived at No 1 Court at Wimbledon to watch the British men’s number one after his opponent Belgium’s David Goffin won the third set to lead 2-1.The duchess first joined the audience with former British number one Tim Henman, after watching top seed Novak Djokovic’s win over Italian Jannik Sinner on Centre Court with the Duke of Cambridge.Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, could be seen laughing and clapping alongside Henman as Norrie won the first game of the set.Henman later gave...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Wimbledon#British#Scottish#The All England Club
The Guardian

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk take Wimbledon mixed doubles title

The first silverware of this year’s Wimbledon was handed out on Thursday night, Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk winning the mixed doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Australians Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. It was the first time that the mixed doubles final has been played on a Thursday evening, moved from its usual slot after the men’s singles final on Sunday.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The assets Cameron Norrie must maximise to challenge Djokovic

After spending four long, intense and heartbreaking hours on court with Cameron Norrie during their five‑set quarter-final on Tuesday and then speaking about him with admiration to the press, David Goffin was asked the one pressing question that was still to be resolved: could Norrie beat Novak Djokovic?. “We...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jos Buttler bowled for golden duck as India humble England in first Twenty20

Jos Buttler endured a rocky start to life as England’s limited-overs captain after falling for a golden duck in his side’s humbling 50-run defeat by India in the first of three Twenty20s.Tasked with continuing England’s white-ball success following Eoin Morgan’s international retirement, Buttler began by having his leg stump knocked back at the outset of the reply to India’s 198 for eight.England lurched to 33 for four before eventually subsiding to a sorry 148 all out from 19.3 overs, with the excellent Hardik Pandya following up his 51 from 30 deliveries with four for 33 at the Ageas Bowl.India win...
SPORTS
The Independent

Courtney Lawes calls for patience as England build towards 2023 World Cup

Courtney Lawes has called for patience as England rebuild for next year’s World Cup by rolling the dice in selection for Saturday’s second Test against Australia.Eddie Jones has undertaken a radical revamp of the back line for the attempt to keep the series alive at Suncorp Stadium by giving debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman, as well as a first start to scrum Jack van Poortvliet.The fourth and final change to the side dispatched 30-28 in Perth sees Sam Underhill replace Tom Curry, whose tour has been ended by concussion.The two debutants for Saturday 🌹#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/UYdnkG2YwD— England...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland outclassed by Norway in Euro 2022 defeat in Southampton

Northern Ireland were outclassed on their major tournament debut as Norway romped to a comprehensive 4-1 Euro 2022 victory in Southampton.First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a Caroline Graham Hansen penalty, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine success to dampen an historic occasion for their opponents.Defender Julie Nelson – Northern Ireland’s most-capped female player – gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval.But Guro Reiten’s free-kick sealed a routine success for Martin Sjogren’s side to move them level on three...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy