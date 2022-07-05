ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Title favourite Ons Jabeur sets up Wimbledon semi with her ‘barbecue buddy’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDGzc_0gVabJsU00
Ons Jabeur celebrates after victory against Marie Bouzkova (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova and reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

The highest seed left in the women’s draw was given her sternest examination of the Championships so far but produced a typically classy response to some big initial challenges to set up a last-four tie with good friend Tatjana Maria.

Jabeur triumphed 3-6 6-1 6-1 to move two victories away from becoming the first woman from Africa to win a singles title at the All England Club.

This was Bouzkova’s maiden outing on Wimbledon’s biggest court but she displayed little nerves and in fact plenty of resolve to hold an eight-minute opening service game.

It appeared to boost the Czech and her athleticism was evident from the off with Jabeur’s trademark drop shots not initially catching her out, which contributed towards a break for the unseeded player to move 3-2 ahead.

Bouzkova also showed plenty of deft touches and Jabeur could only kick away the tennis ball after a fine volley at the net as the first set was won in 41 minutes.

World number two Jabeur had been tipped as the player to beat, after a number of former winners suffered early exits in SW19 alongside top seed Iga Swiatek, and the Tunisian quickly turned the screw at the start of the second.

A volley sealed an early break for the third seed and another was handed out by Bouzkova when she double-faulted.

Two more masterful deft touches from Jabeur forced a decider on Centre Court, which was now close to three-quarters full after plenty of green seats were visible at the beginning of the contest.

A comfort break by Bouzkova ahead of the third set failed to knock Jabeur off her stride.

An extraordinary third point of the decider’s second game saw Bouzkova somehow return while on the floor and move 40-0 up, but Jabeur rattled off five points in a row to break.

The 27-year-old had firmly taken control now and tried a tweener soon after during another game where she would break.

Jabeur failed to dish out a bagel with Bouzkova, who played at a supremely high level in the first set, able to get a break back.

But the favourite for the title produced one more wonderful drop shot before she claimed match point.

Next up is a surprise meeting with world number 103 Maria.

“I’m really, really happy and especially that it happened on this court. I love this court and hopefully the journey can continue,” Jabeur said.

“I love Tatjana so much and her family is so amazing. She is my barbeque buddy, so it will be tough to play her, obviously but she is a great friend and I am really happy she is in the semi-final.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Barbecue#Tennis Ball#England#The All England Club#Czech#Tunisian#Centre Court
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Since J.T. Poston won John Deere Classic, caddie Aaron Flener says there's now time to 'wash our underwear' before heading to Open Championship at St. Andrews

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Aaron Flener, caddie for J.T. Poston at the 2022 John Deere Classic.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
The Guardian

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk take Wimbledon mixed doubles title

The first silverware of this year’s Wimbledon was handed out on Thursday night, Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk winning the mixed doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Australians Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. It was the first time that the mixed doubles final has been played on a Thursday evening, moved from its usual slot after the men’s singles final on Sunday.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy