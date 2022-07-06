ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

Tim Allen’s yacht spills gallons of diesel and closes Michigan marina

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7xiX_0gVabChP00

Actor Tim Allen 's yacht spilled dozens of gallons diesel into a Michigan marina over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Authorities confirmed that the ship spilled between 30 and 50 gallons of fuel in the Northport marina due to a faulty fuel filter.

The fuel spill resulted in the marina's closure for approximately 12 hours on Sunday afternoon. Another nearby marina was closed for a day, but both have now re-opened.

Hugh Cook, the Leelanau Township fire chief, said Mr Allen was unaware that the fuel pump was faulty until he noticed the leak. He said Mr Allen moved to correct the issue himself to prevent further spillage.

“He didn’t know what was happening until he pulled into the marina,” Mr Cook said. “He himself pulled the fuse on the bilge pump so it wouldn’t eject any more fuel. So, he did a lot of things right himself.”

According to MLive , the faulty fuel pumped allowed the yacht's engine compartment to fill will the fuel until the bilge pump — intended to ejecting water from the ship's compartments — kicked on and began dumping the fuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8d4n_0gVabChP00

Mr Allen told reporters at The Record-Eagle on Sunday that he felt bad the accident disrupted other people's holiday plans.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Mr Allen said.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Allen’s representation for comment.

Bill Rosemurgy, the harbormaster at the marina, told MLive his dockhands were able to quickly isolate the spill and begin mopping it up with an oil-absorbing boom.

“It was it was fairly well-contained within the marina,” he said. “The wind was helpful. It was blowing into the mouth of the marina, so that helped to contain it. But there was a heavy sheen throughout the entire harbor.”

Responders used approximately 1,000 absorbent pads to soak up the diesel.

The US Coast Guard and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are determining whether or not Mr Allen will be subject to any fines concerning the accident.

Mr Allen will be financially responsible for the cost of the clean up work.

Comments / 129

noname
2d ago

Article says due to a faulty fuel filter. He did the smartest move by containing it when he made it to marina. Good job tool man Taylor!!

Reply
112
Michael Ryan
2d ago

all good comments that's awesome everybody likes Tim Allen me too bad things happen to everybody it's good to know you got friends and fans that love you in this day and age

Reply
44
Jeff Devore
1d ago

Bad things can happen to anyone. Quick thinking and action on Tim Allen's part. That has to be a horrible feeling knowing that your vessel was responsible for shutting down a marina and disrupting everyone else's plans for enjoying a day out on the water, but it always could have been worse. Just glad to know that it wasn't worse.

Reply(1)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
NORTHPORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northport, MI
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Northport, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
UPI News

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash

July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan. Chris Darnell, 40, was racing two airplanes around 1:10 p.m. on an airport runway in the city of Battle Creek, about 50 miles southwest of Lansing, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival when the Shockwave Jet Truck he was driving crashed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Outdoor Life

Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout

Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
L'ANSE, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Jet truck driver dies in fiery explosion at Michigan air show

The driver behind the wheel of a truck powered by jet engines died Saturday while racing two airplanes at a Michigan air show. Chris Darnell, 40, was demonstrating his truck, which can go more than 300 mph, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival Saturday when he crashed, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Spills#Great Lakes#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motorious

Henry Ford’s Old House Is Available To Purchase

Imagine storing your classic Ford collection there…. For the ultimate Blue Oval fan, owning house where Henry Ford once lived would be unrivaled. After all, your buddies can get a Shelby GT500, 1955 Thunderbird, or whatever impressive vehicle in your collection but they can’t match living at 140 Edison Street in Detroit. The famous residence was just listed on the real estate market for a healthy $975,000.
DETROIT, MI
Los Angeles Times

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy