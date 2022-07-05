ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A4Kp_0gVab4iq00
Migrant Deaths (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation's deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.

The ages of the victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoint.

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

Comments / 0

Related
Bandera Bulletin

Three arrested in deaths of 53 migrants

Three people were arrested last week by federal authorities in connection with a human smuggling incident that left 53 migrants dead. The migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on San Antonio’s Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The victims were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Eleven other...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Bexar County identifies 22 migrants found in tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - Officials have released the identities of some of the victims who died in a hot tractor trailer that was found in San Antonio last week. So far, a medical examiner has been able to identify 22 of the victims. Sixteen are from Mexico, four are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
Ash Jurberg

The border crisis: Bexar County sheriff invites Biden to Texas

Just a couple of weeks after the devastating tragedy of 53 immigrants found dead in a truck in San Antonio; frustration is growing over the Texas/Mexico border situation. Today Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar met with key U.S. Department of Homeland Security staff to discuss his concerns about immigration and migrants crossing the border illegally. He also invited Biden to Texas to come and review the situation personally.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on His Own Head

A man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after lighting a firework on his own head early Tuesday, police said. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends around midnight when he took one of the group’s fireworks and placed it on the top of his head, San Antonio police said. When he lit the mortar-type firework, its bottom pierced his head, and he was taken to a hospital unresponsive with serious injuries. The Bexar County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died from head trauma caused by a firework explosion, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Smuggling#The Associated Press
KSAT 12

Where is Lina Khil? South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – It has been over six months since then-3-year-old Lina Khil vanished from her family’s apartment complex. Lina was last seen on Dec. 20, 2021, at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg. Her disappearance has sparked many questions. KSAT sat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Documents show Palestine man admitted to involvement in San Antonio smuggling incident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man arrested for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death admitted his involvement to a confidential informant, according to court documents. Christian Martinez, 28 of Palestine, was arrested on June 29 in connection to the tractor trailer smuggling incident in San Antonio that resulted in 53 fatalities, and […]
PALESTINE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people found dead with gunshot wounds at Northwest fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman were found dead after a home caught fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home off Waverly Street near Culebra Road. Fire officials said that a passerby saw the fire and tried to get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

10 people drowned in Texas waters over July 4 weekend

Over the July 4 weekend, Texas Game Wardens reported 10 drownings and one boat-related death. There were also 38 reported boating accidents, according to Texas Game Wardens. As part of Operation Dry Water, Texas Game Wardens patrolled 10,202 hours, contacted 12,537 vessels and administered 332 field sobriety tests. They also issued 1,976 warnings and 1,560 citations.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy