Politics

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA) (PA Archive)

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.

The Scottish First Minister said “the whole rotten lot” in Boris Johnson’s Westminster government should go.

“Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson – not a moment too soon,” she tweeted.

“Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to – they defended him lying to public.”

But Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, has backed Mr Johnson to stay in Number 10 as pressure mounts on the embattled Prime Minister to go less three years after winning an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

“I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with,” said the MP for Dumfries and Galloway.

Some UK Government ministers are joining Mr Jack in backing the Prime Minister, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

But others have quit, with the numbers declaring they can no longer support the Prime Minister growing.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving at No 9 Downing Street for a media briefing (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, and added: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, described them as “rats deserting a sinking ship”.

“We all know that Boris Johnson is a morally bankrupt and corrupt Prime Minister, and he’s leading a corrupt out-of-touch Tory government,” said the MSP.

“That’s why the sooner we have a general election, the better.”

And Gillian Mackay, MSP in the Scottish Greens, said “we shouldn’t let them pretend it is for anything other than self-serving reasons”.

“As communities across Scotland and the UK struggle to deal with the worst cost of living crisis in decades, Johnson’s government has been engulfed in sleaze, scandal and general incompetence, offering little help to those struggling the most,” she said.

“It’s clear that the game is up for Johnson. His time in Downing Street is coming to an end.”

The latest calls for the Prime Minister to quit comes after his authority was damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support.

Among those calling for Mr Johnson to go was Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, and most of his MP colleagues north of the border.

Of Scotland’s six Tory MPs, only Mr Jack and David Duguid then backed the Prime Minister.

The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gone and quickly forgotten: World shrugs shoulders at fall of Boris Johnson – except for Ukraine

It is not just the Westminster stage that Boris Johnson has announced he is exiting, it is also the global one.His resignation means he will no longer appear at any more all-important, high-profile summits and meetings. Instead, world leaders will have to deal with a new prime minister. And it is probably the case that few countries or leaders will miss him, except for one. UkraineIf there is a place that laments the downfall of Boris Johnson, it is Ukraine.There he is the most famous foreign leader, bar President Vladimir Putin. In virtually every interview, from civilians fleeing frontline...
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘always been manifestly unfit’ for office of prime minister says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
POLITICS
The Independent

What could Boris Johnson do next? How former prime ministers now spend their time

Boris Johnson’s resignation has sparked questions as to where his career will go next as he awaits the election of a new Tory leader to replace him as prime minister.While the Uxbridge MP was mayor of London, he was paid about £250,000 a year for his second job writing columns for The Telegraph newspaper. In a 2009 interview, he dismissed the sum as “chicken feed” and said his comment was just him being “frivolous”. Now forced to give up his main job, it’s likely that he will consider turning his hand back to journalism because he could get paid higher...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Reaction to Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement

LONDON (AP) — Some reaction from the U.K. and around the world after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would step down immediately as Conservative Party leader but remain as prime minister until the party chooses his successor:. ___. “The proposal for the prime minister to remain...
POLITICS
The Independent

Potential candidates for new prime minister as Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson’s resignation after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs will fire the starting gun for a contest to replace him.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.Here are some of the potential frontrunners to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:– Steve BakerProminent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed on Thursday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resignation: What happens if PM quits?

Boris Johnson's premiership was in peril last night after two cabinet ministers and potential leadership candidates quit the government in protest at Downing Street's handling of a series of recent scandals.Sajid Javid, the health secretary and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, walked out of the cabinet after Mr Johnson apologised for promoting Chris Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip in February despite being told of a sexual misconduct complaint against the Tamworth MP in 2019.Further government resignations were expected by the end of the night but Mr Johnson showed no signs of calling it a day himself as...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

