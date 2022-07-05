ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death toll from July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park rises to seven as victims named

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwveM_0gVaapib00

The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.

The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

The first six adults died on Monday when the gunman opened fire from the rooftop of a business overlooking the Independence Day parade route in the Illinois city located 25 miles from Chicago.

Five of the victims died on the scene of the massacre while the sixth succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The family of 76-year-old grandfather Nicholas Toledo confirmed his death on Monday afternoon.

The elderly man, of dual US and Mexico nationality, used a wheelchair and was sitting in it watching the parade when he was struck by bullets.

Mr Toledo’s granddaughter told the New York Times they “were all in shock” and revealed that her grandfather hadn’t wanted to go to the parade but only agreed to go so that he could join in the festivities with his family.

A second victim was also identified on Monday night as a devoted member of a local synagogue and married mother-of-one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp8JM_0gVaapib00

Jacki Sundheim was remembered by the North Shore Congregation Israel as a “lifelong” congregant and “cherished” staffer whose “work, kindness and warmth touched us all”.

The family of 88-year-old Steve Straus confirmed he was among the victims on Tuesday, with his niece paying tribute to the financial advisor who still took the train to work in Chicago every day.

“He was an honorable man who worked his whole life. He should not have had to die this way,” she said.

As well as the deceased, more than 30 other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Charges are yet to be filed against the alleged shooter Robert Crimo with investigators saying they hope to announce charges later on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSvSO_0gVaapib00

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said that Mr Crimo, 21, “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene in the aftermath of the attack.

Surveillance footage captured him in a dress and a long wig.

Investigators said Mr Crimo wanted to blend into the crowd of panicked parade-goers fleeing from the scene of the massacre.

His plan worked and he walked home to his mother’s house, where he borrowed her car.

The suspect was later tracked down in the vehicle and arrested on a highway on Monday night.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY5s8_0gVaapib00

Sgt Covelli said that Mr Crimo legally purchased multiple firearms – including the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack, a second rifle found in his vehicle during his arrest and pistols found at his home – prior to the mass shooting.

Officials are now facing questions about whether warning signs may have been missed, as it has since emerged that Mr Crimo posted several disturbing videos glorifying violence and mass shootings online prior to the attack.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said that it showed there was “much more work to do” to tackle America’s gun violence – with the attack coming just weeks after 21 students and teachers were murdered in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 Black people were shot dead in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

$2.8M raised for Aiden McCarthy, child orphaned in Highland Park

Two-year-old Aiden McCarthy was orphaned by Monday’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting after his parents, Kevin and Irina, were among those killed in the massacre. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the McCarthy’s extended family’s efforts to provide support for Aiden with an online fundraiser that has raised more than $2.8 million.July 7, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
MSNBC

Father describes horror, terror as family fled Highland Park shooting

Joel Krause, a witness to the gun massacre at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, describes the panic to protect his family and friends as people around him were struck by bullets from a rooftop gunman, and the the feelings he and his children are dealing with now, in the tragic aftermath. July 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Highland Park#Violent Crime#The New York Times
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Highland Park Victim’s Spinal Cord Severed by Gunman’s Bullet

An 8-year-old boy attending the Highland Park parade on the Fourth of July was shot and is now confirmed to be paralyzed from the waist down, a spokesperson for the family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest by the gunman, with the bullet severing his spinal cord. He remains in “critical but stable” condition at an Illinois hospital, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was at the Monday parade with his family, including his mother and twin brother, who were also wounded during the shooting. Both are now recovering, and Cooper is still “fighting as hard as he can,” according to a GoFundMe set up to aid the Roberts family with medical and therapy costs. The boy, who is sedated and on a ventilator, has had to endure several surgeries so far, according to spokesperson Anthony Loizzi. “It’s going to be a new normal for him going forward,” Loizzi said.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy