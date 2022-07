The trailer for Luck follows Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. The first trailer dropped Wednesday and shows off the animated feature, which is from Apple Original Films and is the first produced by Skydance Animation. Everything about Sam’s (voiced by Eva Noblezada) day goes wrong until she finds a lucky penny that turns things around — until she accidentally flushes it down the toilet. She realizes the lucky penny is connected to a mysterious black cat named Bob, voiced by Simon Pegg, whom she follows into the Land of Luck, which resembles a perfectly timed Rube Goldberg machine...

