The banter between Jon Jones and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions above (or below) him continues. Following Middleweight titlist Israel Adesanya’s fifth title defense this past weekend (July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, Jones took to Twitter to share his thoughts on “The Last Stylebender’s” unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier (watch highlights). Highlighting Adesanya’s callout of fellow UFC 276 victor and past kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Jones said he’ll be “riding with [Pereira] all day” in the expected mixed martial arts (MMA) trilogy bout and that Pereira made it “look easy” in their kickboxing matches.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO