ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Central Ky. deputies reflect on dangers, uncertainty of serving EPOs. Kentucky deputies can face danger at any moment, even when they’re trying to serve an emergency protection order. WATCH | Honoring...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holiday#Gas Prices
Toni Koraza

Kentucky to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Some 38 million Americans lack food security and can't predict when they'll eat their next meal. These numbers are staggeringly concerning, propelling food security as one of the top issues in America. In Kentucky, food shortages are an even bigger problem.
KENTUCKY STATE
Channelocity

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy