9 Outdoor Concerts And Festivals To Check Out This Summer In The Bay Area

By Grant MacHamer
 2 days ago

It’s time to dust off your favorite park blanket, gather your squad and catch some incredible outdoor music this summer across SF and beyond. From R&B to EDM and Classical to Folk-Rock, these outdoor summer concerts are a great opportunity to get together. Here are nine that we love.

1. Stern Grove Festival

Joan Jett at Stern Grove Festival in 2021. Credit: Paige K Parsons/Stern Grove Festival

Nestled in a secluded Eucalyptus grove, this annual free concert series is celebrating its 85th year with performances by Cat Power, LeAnne Rhimes, Taj Mahal and many more on Saturdays through August 14 . Admission is free but tickets are required. Tickets are released at 2pm, 12 days prior to each event.

Location: Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove, San Francisco

2. Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Photo credit Amal Bisharat Photography

Yerba Buena Gardens is hosting a summer festival  packed with free music and entertainment . A few highlights include Balkan Romani songs from Eva Salina & Peter Stan on July 7 , The Alaya Project’s Indian jazz/funk fusion on July 14th , and Orchestra Gold on Aug 11 , who incorporate American rock, psychedelia, Afrobeat and funk into the horn-driven mix.

Location: Yerba Buena Gardens, 760 Howard St, San Francisco

3. Golden Gate Park Bandshell

@jimwatkins113 on Instagram

Golden Gate Park’s historic bandshell is back and hosting over 100 free shows in 2022 . They feature weekly performances like Reggae Sunday and Singer/Songwriter Wednesdays in addition to special events like Folk Fest on July 9th .

Location: Music Concourse, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

4. Stanford Live Arts Festival

Photo by Harrison Truong, courtesy of Stanford Live

Stanford University’s summer concert series runs from July 8th-Aug 6th at their beautiful grassy outdoor amphitheater. Enjoy powerful performances including classical music from SF Symphony, a variety of jazz shows from award-winning artists courtesy of SF JAZZ, and thrilling dance performances including a David Bowie tribute co-presented by Complexions Contemporary Ballet and SF Ballet.

Location: Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St, Stanford

5. Kapwa Gardens Summer Jamz

Courtesy of Kapwa Gardens

Kapwa Gardens will host Summer Jamz , a series of free R&B parties with local DJs throughout the summer. The series kicks off with a Cuffin’ BBQ on July 16 , which promises no-frills R&B from slow jams to remixes and B-Sides to groove to. Stay tuned as we await info about the next Summer Jamz events, which are set to take place on August 13 and 27.

Location: Kapwa Gardens, 967 Mission St, San Francisco

6. The Menagerie Block Party w/Diplo

@themidwaysf on Instagram

This annual block party, hosted at The Midway on July 23rd , is EDM heaven. The 2022 lineup features sets by Diplo, Maya Jane Coles and other amazing DJs from around the globe. This party is a fundraiser for Burning Man Camp turned EDM non-profit, Opulent Temple, so you know that it’ll be a party to remember.

Location: The Midway, 900 Marin St, San Francisco

7. Outside Lands

Image courtesy of Outside Lands

Outside Lands is the city’s largest music festival and is back for 3 days of music, Aug 5-7 in Golden Gate Park. 2022 headliners include Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA with performances  by Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Jack Harlow and many more.  This annual festival draws music lovers from across the country and is famous for its misty forested setting.

Location: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

8. Due South

Photo courtesy of Due South

This free summer concert series is hosted in McLaren Park on 8/27, 9/17, and 10/8 and features acts like Deafhaven, Thao, Ozomatli, and more . Produced by Noise Pop and the SF Parks Alliance, this event returns after a 2 year hiatus to the park’s famed Jerry Garcia Amphitheater.

Location: Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park, San Francisco

9. Candlelight Open Air Concerts

This massively popular concert series is coming to Oakland for an open air performance on Aug 31 at The Overlook. This event will feature the Listeso String Quartet playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and more in an intimate environment surrounded by hundreds of luminous candles. These events sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate.

Location: The Overlook, 344 20th St, Oakland

Featured image courtesy of Outside Lands.

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

