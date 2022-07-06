ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaGku_0gVaYVFv00

GENEVA, July 5 (Reuters) - Scientists working with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have discovered three subatomic particles never seen before as they work to unlock the building blocks of the universe, the European nuclear research centre CERN said on Tuesday.

The 27 kilometre-long (16.8 mile) LHC at CERN is the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, which along with its linked energy field is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago. read more

Now scientists at CERN say they have observed a new kind of "pentaquark" and the first-ever pair of "tetraquarks", adding three members to the list of new hadrons found at the LHC.

They will help physicists better understand how quarks bind together into composite particles.

Quarks are elementary particles that usually combine in groups of twos and threes to form hadrons such as the protons and neutrons that make up atomic nuclei.

More rarely, however, they can also combine into four-quark and five-quark particles, or tetraquarks and pentaquarks.

"The more analyses we perform, the more kinds of exotic hadrons we find," physicist Niels Tuning said in a statement.

"We're witnessing a period of discovery similar to the 1950s, when a 'particle zoo' of hadrons started being discovered and ultimately led to the quark model of conventional hadrons in the 1960s. We're creating 'particle zoo 2.0'."

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Jon Smith
21h ago

My body is growing weary of the multiple dimensional changes that have occurred since they fired that thing up. This isn’t the way things are supposed to be. Does anyone else get the same vibe?

Reply
2
Related
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subatomic Particles#Particle#Large Hadron Collider#Threes#European#Lhc
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

NASA: “Something Weird is Going On with the Cosmos” to Early Universe within Seconds of the Big Bang (The Galaxy Report)

Astrobiology, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Cosmology, Early Universe, Exoplanets, Extraterrestrial Life, Gravitational Waves, Milky Way Galaxy, quantum physics, Science, Technology, Universe. Today’s stories range from Strange radio burst raises new questions to NASA head confirms belief that “extraterrestrials are out there,” and much more. Strange radio burst raises new...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
MarketRealist

CERN v. TikTok — Will There Be a Portal or a Massive Energy Study on July 5?

The social media app TikTok is fresh off the heels of controversy. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called for Google and Apple to ban TikTok from their stores. TikTok has reemerged on the trending list, but not because of a potential ban. Tiktokers are looking at July 5 and believe something massive is going to happen because of CERN — a scientific institute. What's going to happen on July 5?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Freethink

Scientists see “rarest event ever recorded” in search for dark matter

Scientists have observed an extremely rare particle physics event using a detector that’s hunting for dark matter, the mysterious material that physicists have yet to observe. In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers with the XENON Collaboration said they’d observed the radioactive decay of a substance called...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy