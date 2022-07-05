ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Fireworks in Hamlet

Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M50mt_0gVaYEUo00
Photo courtesy of Dawn Terry

Jackson and Riley Wallace waiting for the Hamlet fireworks.

These two were also eagerly waiting for the fireworks in Hamlet.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines considers new café in downtown

The Town of Southern Pines reviewed architectural plans for a new café at the July 6 agenda meeting. The 1,954 square-foot retail café and restaurant will be at 600 SW Broad Street, repurposing the former Wells Fargo Bank building at the corner of SW Broad Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

To the editor | What GOOD government looks like

There is government, and then there is GOOD government. The people of Rockingham can be proud that their leadership is showing everybody what GOOD government looks like!. Some months ago members of the Southside community presented the Rockingham City Council with their concerns about the increasing amount of blight and substandard housing on the City’s southside. The citizens pointed out that the blight was not only spreading, but was spreading at an increasing rate and posing increased health and safety issues for children and families.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Partnership offers storytime in the garden

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children will host weekly summer storytime sessions on Tuesdays at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church Garden in uptown Wadesboro through August 18th. Children will learn about science, math, history, and much more while participating in literacy-rich activities. Each storytime session...
WADESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Hamlet, NC
Government
sandhillssentinel.com

Public Hearing: Request for non-contiguous annexation

Notice of public hearing on the request for non-contiguous annexation:. The public will take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Robbins has called a public hearing at 5 p.m. on July 20, 2022, at Town Hall, 101 N. Middleton Street, Robbins on the question of annexing the following described territory, requested by petition filed pursuant to G.S. 160A-58.1:
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Wallace
carolinajournal.com

East Laurinburg charter dissolved for financial mismanagement

East Laurinburg became an unincorporated part of Scotland County July 1, due to financial mismanagement and statutory violations. Last fall, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter because he said they “ceased to function as a viable governing unit.” Originally, concerns were raised after an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office revealed that a former finance officer of East Laurinburg illegally obtained more than $11,200 from the town’s bank between December 2016 and March 2018.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up and Coming Weekly

Lumbee Women to perform at UNC Pembroke

Passing the older generation's stories to the next generation is the goal of the Lumbee Women, who are putting on a production of their stories at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this month. The play tells the story of six women, no one younger than the age of...
PEMBROKE, NC
jocoreport.com

$3 Million Birthday Win For Harnett County Man

RALEIGH – Kevon Greenidge of Spring Lake bought a belated 40th birthday gift for himself and won the first $3 million prize in a new lottery game. “I thought I was being pranked or something,” Greenidge said. “I really thought it was a trick.”. Greenidge bought his...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Man planned to use television to get money

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street at 1:35 a.m. about a domestic situation between two family members, with one of them trying to set the house on fire. The male family member did not want to talk with the police. The female said the male took her car keys and a television from the living room. He put it in the back seat of the vehicle. The female was not happy about this, the two argued, and the television was put back inside the residence. The male admitted taking the car keys and the television. He said he was borrowing the television to “finesse” someone into giving him some money. He noted it was just a verbal argument between him and the female. The male and female were advised to stay out of each other’s way since they had both been drinking. An hour later, police responded back to the residence for an active fight. Once on scene, no one wanted to talk to the police or cooperate. Everyone stated “everything was okay.”
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
getnews.info

Love Pines Realty Announces 108 Bonnie Brook, Aberdeen Cottage Home for Sale

Real Estate Agent Jennifer L Carlson is pleased to present 108 Bonnie Brook for sale. The charming cottage is positioned conveniently in Aberdeen. Very close to a popular franchise of restaurants and shopping stores. Less than 1 miles from the downtown Main Street in Aberdeen. Close proximity to Southern Pines, & Fort Bragg Military base.. Call Jennifer L Carlson to schedule an appointment to see this home for sale in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth seeking individuals to serve on Patient Family Advisory Council

PINEHURST – FirstHealth is seeking individuals to serve on their Patient Family Advisory Council. The PFAC works with FirstHealth to promote family-centered care, to collaborate on improving quality of care, and improve patient and family satisfaction. Council members provide feedback regarding environmental design, services and programs. Additionally, council members serve as a vital link between the hospital and the community by promoting a positive relationship between FirstHealth and the community.
PINEHURST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy