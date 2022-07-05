ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks owner releases statement, team is not up for sale

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Uuc_0gVaYCjM00

There’s been some recent speculation that the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers could be put up for sale at some point soon.

Current owner Jody Allen took control of the two franchises when her brother, Paul Allen, passed away at the age of 65 back in 2018 . Prior to that, Allen had not been directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the two organizations — leading to speculation that she could look to sell.

That doesn’t seem to be the case. Allen released a statement on Tuesday indicating that there’s no immediate plans to sell the teams. There’s also no timeline for a potential sale.

“As we’ve stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening. A time will come when that changes given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 yar to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.”

Jody Allen statement on the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trail Blazers

At the time of his death, Paul Allen was the 44th-wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $20.3 billion. As his sister stated in the aforementioned press release, Allen’s goal has been to donate a vast majority of his wealth to charity.

Selling the Seattle Seahawks would go a long way in meeting that goal given that the Denver Broncos just sold for $4.65 billion . But this doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

Related: Seattle Seahawks schedule and game-by-game predictions

Seattle Seahawks franchise value and interested parties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOsjW_0gVaYCjM00
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

We know Nike’s Phil Knight showed interest in buying the Blazers . That’s obviously not going to be part of the equation moving forward.

According to Forbes, the Seahawks are worth an estimated $3.5 billion in cold hard cash. The Broncos were at $3.75 billion before being sold. That gives us a reasonable window into what a sale might look like.

Related: Seattle Seahawks sale, evaluating potential cost, candidates and future

A Seattle native, Microsoft’s Bill Gates would make sense as a potential buyer. He has a net worth of north of $120 billion and ties to the Pacific Northwest. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, is someone else who has been bandied about as a potential NFL owner. Perhaps, that would sit well with Allen given Scott’s philanthropy.

Either way, it’s not looking like the Seattle Seahawks are going to be sold any time soon. At the very least, it’s not imminent.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking For a QB

It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Football
ClutchPoints

US Open Twitter is not done roasting Seahawks, Drew Lock because of tennis hater

US Open Twitter is not done dragging Drew Lock into its beef with a Seattle Seahawks fan. For those who missed it, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @seahawksfan2314 trolled Wimbledon and tennis in general by saying that it’s not a sport. The said user made the comment on a Wimbledon highlight that SportsCenter posted, prompting a response from US Open Twitter.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Knicks sign center Jericho Sims to 3-year deal

The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday. Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Phil Knight's Preference For Oregon's Future Revealed

Oregon's future in the Pac-12 is uncertain. As one of the biggest brands in college sports explores its options, Ducks mega-booster Phil Knight has made his preference clear. According to Pacific Northwest sports insider John Canzano, Knight is open to the University of Oregon moving to the Big Ten or SEC.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Jeff Bezos
Sportsnaut

NFL ‘not likely’ to reach a settlement for Deshaun Watson suspension

As both the NFL and NFL Players Association finalize their post-trial briefs before submitting them to disciplinary officer Susan L. Robinson ahead of the July 11 deadline, there is still time for the two sides to negotiate a Deshaun Watson suspension. While it could help both sides avoid a lengthy lethal battle, it is reportedly unlikely to happen as of now.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Arizona State, Colorado release statements amid Pac-12 media negotiations, conference realignment

As USC and UCLA sent the new college football world into motion, the school’s departures for the Big Ten left the rest of the Pac-12 spinning. But it appears at least two schools are in solidarity with the conference for now. Arizona State and Colorado released statements Tuesday saying the schools remained fully committed to the Pac-12. This came on the heels of a report of the Big 12 being in “deep discussions” to add up to six Pac-12 teams, which included Arizona State and Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Nba#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Nike
NFL

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale. "As chair of both...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy