Bruins sign two to one-year, two-way deals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Both deals announced Tuesday carry a $750,000 annual cap hit.

Wolff, 25, has contributed 10 assists in 56 games over the past two seasons with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Keyser, 23, is 15-19-15 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games over the past three seasons at Providence.

–Field Level Media

