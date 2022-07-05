Bruins sign two to one-year, two-way deals

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Both deals announced Tuesday carry a $750,000 annual cap hit.

Wolff, 25, has contributed 10 assists in 56 games over the past two seasons with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Keyser, 23, is 15-19-15 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games over the past three seasons at Providence.

