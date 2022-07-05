ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Glanville Has A Rap Song About Real Housewives

By Mariah Honey
Move over Nicki Minaj, Step to the side Cardi B, and have a seat Megan thee Stallion because there’s a new MC heating up the mic and dropping bars- B Geezy.

I am not sure if being on Bravo causes delusions of musical talent, because every Housewife seems to eventually get the itch to flex their vocal talents as some sort of rite of passage. Being no exception – and just in time for Independence Day, Brandi Glanville, a former cast-member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and current cast-member of Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, has dropped her new rap track “Life of a Housewife.”

According to Brandi’s Twitter post and confirming it on her appearance on WWHL, the blonde wildcard seems to be excited to share her rhymes with the world. The lyrics focus on her time as a Housewife and reality television career. Now get this- “B Geezy” is Brandi’s chosen rap name. “What I’m doing here is laying down some tracks. Gonna tell the truth and do it to the max,” she flows. “F*** them other Housewives, better watch back, cuz I’m spittin out the motherf*****’ facts.”

To no one’s surprise, the reaction to Brandi’s bars have been anything but great. “A horrible day to have ears,” one listener posted. “I think this has to be a joke??? They can edit people’s voices so much now that I feel like it’d be impossible to make a song this bad unless they were intentionally trying,” another listener contributed. “I just watched this video and I think this is worse than anything I’ve ever seen in my life. What the f***??,” one comment read. As another post showed, “I’m so embarrassed. I…can’t.”

Now like I said, we know Brandi certainly is not the first Housewife to make music, but she is one of the first for rap. Kim Zolciak from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with the help of Kandi Burruss blessed us with her song “Tardy for the Party” long ago. The song’s title ended up becoming the name of Kim’s spinoff. The Real Housewives of New York’s LuAnn de Lesseps is now famous for music and taking it on the road in her cabaret show.

Brandi did always say she only listened to “gangsta rap” which was obviously B Geezy’s influence here. Do y’all remember her singing at Lisa Vanderpump’s birthday? Does Brandi remember her own singing at LVP’s birthday?! Regardless, we know that she really loves attention and does not care if it is really bad as long as she’s being talked about. For now, we are all alternating between laughing and praying this goes back to the hell whence it came.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BRANDI HAS WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A RAPPER? ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE THIS HOUSEWIVES ALUM PERFORM THE TRACK?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]

