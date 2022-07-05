ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VC Chamath Palihapitiya Sells Remaining Stake in Warriors

By Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLPYU_0gVaWHe300

Click here to read the full article.

Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors , the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% from 5% at a valuation of roughly $5.5 billion.

The NBA played a role in Palihapitiya’s exit, following his controversial comments in January about the genocide of the Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang region, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Warriors had no comment on the sale.

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber led a group that bought the Warriors in late 2010 for $450 million. Palihapitiya joined the ownership group months later and said he invested $25 million for a 10% stake in the team; debt pushed the team’s enterprise value over $400 million.

On the court, the club took off behind the foundation of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. In 2015, it won the franchise’s first NBA title in four decades and last month captured the fourth title of the Lacob era.

The results off the court have been equally strong. Surging sponsorship and ticket revenue got a further boost with the opening of the Chase Center in 2019. The deep playoff run is expected to push the team’s 2021-22 revenue to more than $800 million, before revenue sharing, and a record for an NBA club. In January, Sportico valued the team at $6.03 billion in its NBA team valuations report, second behind the New York Knicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sW3yL_0gVaWHe300

In January, Palihapitiya came under fire for his comments on The All-In podcast that “nobody cares” about the genocide of the Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang region. “Of all the things I care about, it is below my line,” he said on the podcast.

“I recognize that I came across lacking empathy,” the Sri Lankan-born Palihapitiya, who was raised in Canada and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, said in a statement after he faced swift backlash from government officials and human rights advocates.

The Warriors quickly distanced themselves from Palihapitiya’s comments. “As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don’t reflect those of our organization,” the team said in a statement .

Palihapitiya was worth $1.2 billion in spring 2021, according to Forbes , but fell off the magazine’s billionaires list in 2022.

(This story has been updated with details of the sale in the second paragraph.)

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

How the Warriors’ Kevin Durant Gift Keeps on Giving in the 2022 Finals

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors were in trouble. The Boston Celtics had taken a 71-67 lead in the third quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, and Stephen Curry was in the midst of an off night, having not made a single three. But Andrew Wiggins came to the rescue. The 26-year-old scored 10 fourth-quarter points and grabbed 13 rebounds, the second-highest total of his career, while playing exceptional defense on Jayson Tatum.  Curry rarely struggles on the biggest stage, averaging 27 points per game over his career in the NBA Finals. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Fanatics Billionaire Michael Rubin Selling 76ers, Devils Stakes

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Michael Rubin is selling his nearly 10% stake of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Fanatics CEO, who increased his stake in the company in 2020, is currently the third-largest shareholder behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. HBSE will likely be valued around $3 billion in the transaction, according to someone familiar with the talks, which is in line with the valuation in a separate HBSE stake sale involving Arctos Sports Partners earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Amazon, Apple May Crash NBA Rights Party, but TV Won’t Leave

Click here to read the full article. Today’s column is from Sportico media reporter Anthony Crupi. When thinking about escalating rights fees and the near-mythical sums the networks are forking over for sports properties that draw fewer viewers than even the dopiest network sitcom, there are two things worth keeping in the back of your mind: 1) It’s not your money.  2) No matter how bad the deal may seem on paper, there’s almost no way it will turn out to be the worst sports-rights investment of all time, as that dubious distinction in all likelihood will never be wrested away from CBS’...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
Person
Peter Guber
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Social Capital#Uighur#The Chase Center
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

As Brittney Griner awaits action from the U.S. government, another former NBA star has come to her defense. Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has taken to Twitter to voice his support for Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February. "Brittney Griner needs to be home!!," he said. Griner has...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Knicks sign center Jericho Sims to 3-year deal

The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday. Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy