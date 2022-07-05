ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late-Night Host Says He 'Hates' Creepy Dolls Washing Up On Texas Beaches

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo : Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook, Getty Images

Known for his hilarious takes on national and world news stories, late-night TV host John Oliver shared some thoughts about something "creepy" happening right here in the Lone Star State.

On a recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver said he thinks the dolls washing up on Texas beaches are the "single worst thing" he's ever seen, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. Researches at the Mission-Aransas Reserve routinely collect items that appear on the 40-mile stretch of beach.

Director Jace Tunnell said there have been over 30 dolls that have popped up since he started to keep count. These dolls, documented on the Reserve's Facebook page, are sometimes missing eyes, legs and hair or have sand and debris sprouting out of body parts. These dolls are collected and then sold at a yearly fundraising auction.

Oliver went on a 10-minute-long rant about these creepy dolls. "Burn them, burn them now. I hate those dolls. I hate them so much. There’s a much bigger question here, which is what are we going to do about these beasts. Specifically, how can we destroy them?" Oliver said.

The late-night host added he offered to buy the remaining dolls the Reserve has for $10,000, which would go toward the turtle and marine life rehabilitation program. He then jokingly said he'd figure out how to destroy them all.

