Pleasant View, TN

Tennessee Man Scores Massive $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A man in Tennessee is celebrating winning a massive Powerball prize after scoring a $1 million in a recent drawing.

Donald Thompson of Pleasant View recently stopped by the H.G. hills on Highway 49 East in Pleasant View where he purchased a Powerball ticket for the June 8 drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery. His lucky ticket ended up matching all five white balls during the drawing, leading him to win a massive $1 million prize.

Thompson claimed his prize during the week of June 19 through June 25 and was one of several players in Tennessee to win a portion of the more than $22.4 million in winnings claimed during that time frame. When asked if he plans to slow down after the life-changing win, he told lottery officials that he's going to keep doing the things he enjoys, such as drag racing, going to the gym and working as a barber.

"I stay really busy doing the things I like," he said.

Thompson is one of several lucky lottery players to win a $1 million prize during June, joining a retired TVA worker who scored a similar win as well as a man whose last-minute decision to buy a second ticket earned him the seven-figure prize.

