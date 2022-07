LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A bar fight over the holiday weekend ended with two people stabbed and another arrested for firearm charges. On July 2, La Crosse Police responded to a fight inside a bar at 200 Pearl Street. According to police, one individual was stabbed, as well as a bystander who attempted to break up the fight. Both victims were treated and released.

