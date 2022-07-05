Take A Peek Inside The 'Massive' Texas Mansion Shaq Just Bought

Photo: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal recently purchased a home in Collin County , strengthening his ties to the Lone Star State.

The basketball Hall of Famer's realtor, Zac Gideo , confirmed the sale with an Instagram post of him and the big man. "Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it 🏀 it was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas. Who’s next? 🤝," the Rogers Healy and Associates real estate agent captioned the post.

At first, it was unclear where the house is located, but new details have emerged about Shaq's new home. A report from Realtor.com shared a cool look inside the "massive" mansion in Dallas suburb Carrollton, according to MyPlainview . The final sale price still hasn't been disclosed, but the home was on the market for $1,224,900 in April.

The home built in 2005 is over 5,200 square feet. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There's also a gas fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, deluxe office, gym, home theater and three-car garage. In the backyard, Shaq will enjoy a covered patio, large pool, spa and rock waterfall.

You can see photos of Shaq's new house here or below:

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

The news of Shaq's move back to Texas – he went to high school in San Antonio — comes after he announced his fast-casual fried chicken restaurant is expanding into the Lone Star State . Big Chicken is slated to open 50 locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin soon.