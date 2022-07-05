ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Residences on Jamboree

rentable.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy up to 2 weeks free rent when you move in by 6/30/21! Enjoy 1 week free when you move in on or after 7/01/21! Minimum 12 month lease term required, restrictions apply,. Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs....

www.rentable.co

Comments / 0

Related
PetsRadar

The 7 ugliest dogs in the world: Meet the winners of World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

From a Neapolitan Mastiff with cheeks that almost touch the floor to a Chinese Crested with milky eyes, the ugliest dogs in the world are a sight to behold. From squashed faces and hairless bodies to crossed-eyes and mismatched ears, the ugliest dogs in the world might not be the prettiest pups to look at but these homely hounds are a reminder of the importance of celebrating the imperfections that make us special and unique. And for the past 50 years, the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has helped us do just that.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Island#Jamboree#South Coast Plaza#American Pit Bull Terrier#Alaskan Malamute#Chow Chow#German#Staffordshire Bull
Outdoor Life

The Best Tents for Camping with Dogs of 2022

If you’ve ever let the family pooch hop on your bed for the night, you’ll know that the moniker “man’s best friend” doesn’t necessarily extend to the witching hour. But, if you’re like us, the idea of banishing your dog to outside the tent seems too extreme, especially if you’re concerned they might not stay put should some interesting wildlife wander into camp. To ensure you get enough sleep for the night, you’ll need a camping tent that can accommodate the two of you (or more, if your best friends come in pairs). Fortunately, we’ve tested some of the best family camping tents available today to bring you the best tents for camping with dogs:
PETS
pawtracks.com

Are we there yet? Don’t leave home without this one road trip essential for dogs

Some dogs leap around with excitement at the thought of a car ride, while others tremble and shake with fear. Often dogs develop car phobias because their only car trips are to the vet or to groomers. Whatever the reason, if you have a dog who is anxious in the car, taking him along on a road trip poses a challenge. Luckily there are things you can do to help make road travel a more positive experience for your pet.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy