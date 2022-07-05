ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Improperly discarded fireworks cause $300,000 house fire in Santa Clara

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Fire Authority Fire Marshal says that improperly discarded legal fireworks caused an overnight house fire in the...

nbc16.com

oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire crews. This happened at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Maesner Street in Eugene. Fire crews said everyone made it out of the house uninjured and that the...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Discarded fireworks likely cause of garage fire in Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were able to safely escape their home after the garage caught fire in Roseburg early Monday morning, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Just after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 4000 block...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR VIOLATING PARK RULES, VEHICLES TO BE TOWED

A transient was cited for violation of park rules by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 48-year old female has been issued multiple warnings for camping in Stewart Park parking lot overnight, but has refused to leave. At about 9:00 a.m. the transient was contacted and said her vehicle had mechanical issues and she was unable to move it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms Folo in Lane Co., July 7

Related to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway belonging to Andrew Rogers on Friday. Numerous additional firearms and firearm parts were seized during the execution of the warrant. Rogers, a convicted felon, is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation. Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of the search warrant at his residence. He was released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system shortly thereafter in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Linn County deputies searching for threatening suspect

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.
LINN COUNTY, OR

