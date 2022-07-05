Imlay City football hires Dave Brown as its next coach

Dave Brown's time has come. After more than two decades as an assistant coach, he now gets to run his own program.

Imlay City has hired Brown as its next football coach. He replaces Brian Tresnak, who resigned after four seasons and a 12-22 record.

"It feels fantastic," Brown said. "I've always wanted to be the head guy somewhere. Imlay City is just 25 minutes from my house and I know some people who are coaching in the BWAC. It seemed like the right fit and luckily enough, Don (Gauthier) and the committee picked me. I'm super excited to get rolling."

Brown brings 21 years of coaching experience with him. He was previously a defensive coordinator at Oxford, Troy Athens and Holly. During his time at Oxford, which began in 2001, Brown also established the school's leadership council.

"Dave was able to separate himself from the other candidates by articulating his overall plan for the Imlay City football program," Imlay City athletic director Don Gauthier said in a press release. "Most importantly, he was able to display his passion for working with young people and placed importance on teaching the young men of the football program to be the best they can be in all aspects of their life."

Gauthier added that Brown's overall plan includes "building a relationship with the Imlay City Jr. Spartans youth program, youth camps and coaching staff expectations."

The new coach inherits a team that lost three of its best players to graduation in running back Cristian Rojas, linebacker Lance Wolford and defensive tackle Dillan Landschier.

One notable returner includes running back/wide receiver Julian Rojas, Cristian's younger brother. The junior rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries and had two receiving touchdowns in a season-ending victory over Flint Southwestern.

Brown is still getting to know the current roster. He held his first players meeting on June 28. The Spartans have this week off and will begin weightlifting on Monday.

"I'm just looking to give players opportunities," Brown said. "To give them a positive experience like I had growing up. I want them to enjoy it and want the community to have a great product that they love being around."

Imlay City will open the 2022 campaign at home against North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"I'm excited to be a part of Spartan nation," Brown said. "I really want to see my kids compete at every level in everything they do. Whether it's in the classroom getting grades, on the field or trying to compete to be the best community members they can be. If we do that, things are going to go in the right direction real quick for us."

