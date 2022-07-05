ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late-Night Host Says He 'Hates' Creepy Dolls Washing Up On Texas Beaches

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo : Mission-Aransas Reserve/Facebook, Getty Images

Known for his hilarious takes on national and world news stories, late-night TV host John Oliver shared some thoughts about something "creepy" happening right here in the Lone Star State.

On a recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver said he thinks the dolls washing up on Texas beaches are the "single worst thing" he's ever seen, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. Researches at the Mission-Aransas Reserve routinely collect items that appear on the 40-mile stretch of beach.

Director Jace Tunnell said there have been over 30 dolls that have popped up since he started to keep count. These dolls, documented on the Reserve's Facebook page, are sometimes missing eyes, legs and hair or have sand and debris sprouting out of body parts. These dolls are collected and then sold at a yearly fundraising auction.

Oliver went on a 10-minute-long rant about these creepy dolls. "Burn them, burn them now. I hate those dolls. I hate them so much. There’s a much bigger question here, which is what are we going to do about these beasts. Specifically, how can we destroy them?" Oliver said.

The late-night host added he offered to buy the remaining dolls the Reserve has for $10,000, which would go toward the turtle and marine life rehabilitation program. He then jokingly said he'd figure out how to destroy them all.

KAJA KJ 97

Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco. WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels. Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and...
FRISCO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Robot Servers Are Taking Over Chili's Locations In Texas: Here's Where

Your delicious fajitas could be brought to your table by a robot. No, seriously!. Chili's has rolled out new robot technology called Servi made by Bear Robotics, according to CultureMap Dallas. The casual restaurant chain began to test out these robots, which they named "Rita," in over 60 locations starting in October 2020. You can find Rita at select Chili's locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York and Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

Take A Peek Inside The 'Massive' Texas Mansion Shaq Just Bought

Shaquille O'Neal recently purchased a home in Collin County, strengthening his ties to the Lone Star State. The basketball Hall of Famer's realtor, Zac Gideo, confirmed the sale with an Instagram post of him and the big man. "Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it 🏀 it was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas. Who’s next? 🤝," the Rogers Healy and Associates real estate agent captioned the post.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Here Are Texas' Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Sees Largest Gas Price Drop Of The Entire Year

Texas just saw the largest gas price decrease it has seen so far in 2022, according to AAA. ABC 8 reported that as of July 7th, Texas' average gas price was $4.33 per gallon. That's down a whole 16 cents from a week ago. In July of 2021, Texas' average gas price was $2.81 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
