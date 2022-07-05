ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Updated look at the Auburn football recruiting class after landing Karmello English

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

Auburn recently landed four-star receiver Karmello English bringing the number of players in the class up to four.

The other players committed are four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, four-star safety Terrance Love, and three-star interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

Hopefully, the addition of English will spark the recruits to start jumping on board.

Let's take a deeper look at Auburn's four commits.

Karmello English

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKq8k_0gVaRxSG00
© Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

English is a very athletic and skilled wide receiver. Despite being 5-foot-11 and weighing 182-pounds, he's a solid 50/50 option on downfield throws. English has the perfect versatile build to be a dominant receiver in the SEC. He is a diverse receiver who can play in the slot or outside. The wide receiver position is a position of need for the Tigers, so English should be able to help fix that problem.

Jeremiah Cobb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNEBA_0gVaRxSG00
© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cobb is your prototypical running back - a one-cut back with blazing speed and strength. He is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Cobb is the type of player who, if you just get him the ball, will make the defense pay. He will fill the hole that Tank Bigsby will leave after this upcoming season. Cobb has a realistic chance to become one of the next great Auburn running backs.

Terrance Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13obIz_0gVaRxSG00
© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Love is a ball hawk in the defensive backfield. He is a long and lanky safety which helps him break up passes and make tackles. He is also comfortable in blitz packages and showed his ability to rush the passer in high school. Love will be coming into a situation where he can compete for playing time immediately. This hard-hitting safety will look great in an Auburn uniform.

Bradyn Joiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNSLV_0gVaRxSG00
© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joiner is a very smart offensive lineman, which is a must when you play center. He is solid in both run and pass blocking. He is very strong, which helps him be able to move defensive lineman with ease. Auburn will be in need of a center after Nick Brahms uses his last year of eligibility, and hopefully, that can be Joiner. He has also been helping on the recruiting trail. Joiner is a natural leader and will help the Tigers be a family, not just a football team.

All four of these players have a chance to come into huge roles on the Plains.

The only question left to ask is who will be the next addition to the 2023 class?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Daily

Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

Auburn's defense could be strong in 2022 despite losing defensive leader Zakoby McClain and All-America cornerback Roger McCreary. Several key defenders chose to come back to The Plains for one more season. Several cited that they believe in what Bryan Harsin is building at Auburn. Possibly the biggest surprise to...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

The Auburn coaching staff is hard at work trying to bring in recruits from the 2023 class. The Tigers have already landed four players. These players include four-star Jeremiah Cobb, four-star receiver Karmello English, four-star safety Terrance Love, and three-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. These four players are highly talented...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn Daily

Auburn football is named in 4-star DL's top ten

The Auburn Tigers have had a busy weekend on the recruiting front. After adding running back Jeremiah Cobb on Friday and wide receiver Karmello English on Monday, Bryan Harsin's program is in the top 10 schools for defensive lineman Jordan Hall. Hall is a Jacksonville, FL native listed at 6-foot-4,...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Karmello English#Sec#Tigers#Tank Bigsby
WRBL News 3

Pacelli hires Hall of Fame head baseball coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings had some big shoes to fill once Bobby Howard, a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, left for a new coaching opportunity in Florida. The Vikings replaced that Hall of Famer with another Hall of Famer from East Alabama.Former Chattahoochee Valley Community College head […]
COLUMBUS, GA
vicksburgnews.com

Alabama State mourns the death of sophomore football player Awysum Harris

Alabama State University is mourning the death of their football player Awysum Harris who died on Sunday. The school announced Harris’ death on Monday. “The athletic department mourns the loss of one of its talented student-athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said athletic director Jason Cable.
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn students, community react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that the Constitution of the United States does not confer any right to an abortion, overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This decision effectively returned the power of abortion regulation back to the state legislatures and elected officials.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Automotive supplier announces $2.65 million expansion and 19 new jobs for Auburn

Sodecia Safety and Mobility Auburn, Inc. has announced a $2.65 million expansion to its facility in Auburn Technology Park West over the next two years. The company also expects to hire 19 new employees. Sodecia is a Portuguese-based stamping company with facilities in several countries across the globe. It came...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Macon Road near Auburn Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
903
Followers
696
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy