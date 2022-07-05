ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID-19 third-leading cause of death in the US, researchers say

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BM1s_0gVaRokx00

NEW YORK (PIX11)– In a 20-month stretch, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute.

From March 2020 to October 2021, 350,000 people died from the virus. Heart disease and cancer were first and second, respectively, and accounted for 1.29 million American deaths, researchers said. Accidents and strokes round out the top five.

In 2021, COVID-19 was the first or second cause of death for people 35-45, said the institute.

More Coronavirus news

The pandemic may have also had adverse effects on other health issues. Researchers found deaths from heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes increased from 2019-2020, likely because patients did not seek medical attention during the pandemic, the NCI said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed while sleeping in NYC park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End By 2024: Yale Study

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely transition to endemic status and no longer become a global problem in two years, according to a new study from Yale. By conducting an experiment on rats that are just as susceptible to coronaviruses as humans, scientists mapped out the potential trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
Psych Centra

Can Stress Cause Death?

While stress is a natural response to perceived danger, chronic stress can lead to physical and mental health complications and early death. Stress is a natural response to new, challenging, or threatening situations. Experiencing stress is part of being alive, but it can become overwhelming, causing daily dysfunction and even leading to serious health complications.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cause Of Death#American#Nci#Nexstar Media Inc
scitechdaily.com

Being Unmarried Linked to 58% Higher Chance of Death in Heart Failure Patients

Unmarried patients were found to have a higher rate of both all-cause death and cardiovascular death. According to a study presented at Heart Failure 2022, a scientific meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), unmarried heart failure patients appear less confident in managing their disease and more socially constrained than their married counterparts. These distinctions may have contributed to unmarried patients’ worse long-term survival.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Risk of Death While Sleeping Could be Reduced, Explains Pulmonologist

Although research suggests that getting either too much or too little sleep is linked to a higher risk of death, no clear evidence has been presented that proves the amount of sleep is linked to death while sleeping. Experts say that most people who die in their sleep do so...
HEALTH
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn bodega shooting that left two dead

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting inside an East New York bodega that left two men dead, police said early Wednesday. Malachi Kirkland, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder, according...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
PIX11

Bike-riding shooter kills car passenger at red light in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shooter on a bicycle opened fire on a car at a Crown Heights stoplight late Wednesday, killing a man in the passenger seat, according to authorities. The 37-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was seated in a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped at a red light at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man in custody after Illinois mass shooting that killed 6, injured 30

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — A horrific mass shooting on Independence Day in suburban Chicago left six people dead and around 30 more injured.  Authorities say the mass shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Highland Park, an affluent city of around 30,000 people located about 25 miles north of Chicago.  The parade was well underway […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
healio.com

Older adults with hypothyroidism at increased risk for dementia

Individuals aged 65 years and older with a history of hypothyroidism were associated with an 81% increased risk for dementia, researchers reported in Neurology. “In some cases, thyroid disorders have been associated with dementia symptoms that can be reversible with treatment,” Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, clinical assistant professor at Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School and physician at Coastal Medical Hillside Family Medicine, said in a related press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PIX11

2 more men nabbed in slaying of LA drill rapper in Bronx pharmacy: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11)– Two more suspects have been nabbed in the slaying of a Los Angeles drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy last month, police said Thursday. Nayson White, 25, and Queens resident Allen Algarin, 23, were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, who raps under the name Moneygang Vontae, according to an NYPD spokesman.
BRONX, NY
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
PIX11

Bronx stabbing victim flees in car, crashes and dies of wounds

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed on a Baychester street late Wednesday then tried to drive off, only to crash a short distance away and succumb to his injuries, police said. The violent sequence of events began just before 11:40 p.m. near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when the victim, whose […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy