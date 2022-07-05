ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

This Is Where USPS Is Building Out Its First Mega-Centers This Year

By Eric Katz
GovExec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Service is planning to build 60 new regional processing centers, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday, hoping to create facilities that will make the agency more operationally efficient and better for employees. USPS will still drastically reduce its overall footprint by closing facilities that it...

www.govexec.com

fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

Following “Customer First” Principal, Indy Auto Man Emerges As Indiana’s Top Pre-Owned Car Dealer.

Indy Auto Man has won the hearts of its customers by setting the highest standards in the pre-owned car market. Indy Auto Man is the most popular used vehicle seller in Indianapolis. Customers love them for their vast range of high-quality cars and friendly and supportive staff. Indy Auto Man provides its visitors with a comprehensive selection of services, including purchasing their used automobiles, acquiring trade-in vehicles, providing automobile financing, and selling extended service contracts. Indy Auto Man’s collection of over 300 pre-owned cars comes from more than 30 well-known manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Chrysler.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bay News 9

Amid airline cancellations, passengers want action

TAMPA, Fla. — Having to camp out in an airport overnight due to a canceled connection was not part of Don Wettrick’s plan. Group of high school students found themselves stranded in Atlanta after their layover to Tampa was canceled. Chaperone Don Wettrick says their airline blamed the...
TAMPA, FL
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
Inside Indiana Business

Airport authority to buy nearly 58 acres near Mount Comfort airfield

The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board has approved plans to acquire about 58 undeveloped acres northeast of its regional airfield in Hancock County, with plans to eventually incorporate the land into the facility’s master plan. The purchase, first reported by the Greenfield Reporter, comprises two parcels totaling 57.6 acres...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
WIBC.com

Indy to Resume Fruit and Vegetable Distribution to 1,000 Needy Families

(INDIANAPOLIS) – One thousand Indianapolis families will receive food boxes this fall, for a second straight year. A $600,000 grant from the Partnership for a Healthier America will allow the “Good Food for All” program to run for 17 weeks instead of 12. The program seeks to get fruits and vegetables to families without easy access to healthy food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Storms down trees in Delaware, Rush counties

(WISH) — Potent, isolated storms Tuesday downed trees in Delaware and Rush counties, the local emergency management agencies say. In Rushville, a storm with winds from 50-55 mph downed trees with trucks from 12-15 inches in diameter, according to the Rush County agency and the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Some of the trees may have been weakened from storms on Friday that downed the Police Department building’s communications tower and left other damage. The weather service sent multiple alerts about the storm, but did not issue a warning.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
claytoncrescent.org

BOC considers finance contract with former Atlanta CFO David Corbin

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed six-month, $87,000 contract with a company owned by former Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin, who resigned in February after being suspended for signing a payroll company contract without council approval. Corbin’s company, Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC,...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT gears up for work on Highway 316

The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Rethinking church

“46 Day after day they met in the temple [area] continuing with one mind, and breaking bread in various private homes. They were eating their meals together with joy and generous hearts.” -Acts 2:46. The way we “do church” dramatically changed forever when 2020 ushered in a global pandemic....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

