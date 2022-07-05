ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

Wheat for Jul. was off 1.50 cents at $7.9225 a bushel; Jul. corn roose 8.25 cents at $7.4425 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 12.50 cents $6.6650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 5 cents at $15.8025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 1.58 cents at $1.3450 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .60 cent at $1.7330 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1 cent at $1.1315 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean good/excellent rating drops, USDA says

The USDA released its 14th Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the...
The Independent

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle being slaughtered at least since 2015 to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers that have been pending in Minnesota federal court since 2020.
Nature.com

Raising wheat yield ceiling

In silico cultivar selection estimates that the global potential wheat yield may be doubled. However, there remain many challenges in leveraging the yield potential into practice. Writing in Nature Food, Senapati et al.4 report a global estimate of the potential for further genetic yield improvements in wheat, using a process-based...
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the previous five-year average. The report also notes that 96% of the soybean crop has emerged compared with 96% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

