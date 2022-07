ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has announced routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law, and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters.

