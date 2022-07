(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said a proposal that would require states to track vehicle greenhouse transmissions could backfire. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration is proposing a new greenhouse gas performance management measure to help states assess how they are reducing vehicle emissions, according to a news release from the USDOT. States would be able to set their own goals for reducing vehicle emissions. States would report their progress biennially.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO