Tennis

Novak Djokovic rallies, beats Jannik Sinner for Wimbledon semis spot

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 seed Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down Tuesday to defeat No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals. While Djokovic squandered a big lead in the first set and muddled through the second, he found his energy in the third and turned in...

The Spun

Rafael Nadal Explains Decision To Withdraw From Wimbledon Semifinal

Rafael Nadal made the painful decision to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of Friday's scheduled semifinal matchup against Nick Kyrgios. According to Stuart Frazier of The Times, Nadal will bow out of the tournament due to an abdominal tear. Kyrgios will advance to the men's final, where he'll face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal pulls out Wimbledon semifinal due to abdominal tear

Rafael Nadal's incredible run of Grand Slam success in 2022 will not include a Wimbledon title. The Spanish tennis star pulled out of the tournament Thursday due to an abdominal injury. The withdrawal means Nick Kyrgios is through to his first career Grand Slam final. According to Marca, Nadal was...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. It is the first time since 1931 that a man pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before a semifinal or final. “I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances,” Nadal said at a news conference at the All England Club. “I can’t serve. It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.” The 22-time major champion sighed occasionally while answering questions in English, then Spanish, for more than 20 minutes total. He twice described himself as “very sad.”
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Watch: Novak Djokovic celebrates after unreal shot at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic went viral on Tuesday for an unreal shot he hit during his comeback win over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Djokovic dropped the first two sets to the 20-year-old Italian, but he showed his veteran resilience and came back to win the final three sets. While...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic to play Norrie in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
