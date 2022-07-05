ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Wine of the week: Lynmar, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Quail Hill Vineyard, Sonoma County

By PEG MELNIK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOLi9_0gVaPTF000

Pete Soergel is a grape tactician. Dialing in the details, from blending decisions to cooperage choices, is his forte.

The winemaker of Healdsburg’s Lynmar Estate painstakingly crafted our wine of the week winner — the Lynmar, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Quail Hill Vineyard, Sonoma County, 14.4%, $63. It’s a gorgeous chardonnay that has complexity and a silky texture. Blousy yet balanced, it’s buoyed by bright acidity. With layered notes of pineapple and melon and a kiss of caramel, it’s impressive.

“All of our unique chardonnay bottlings each show the terroir where the grapes were grown and balance resulting from the detailed-oriented grape growing and winemaking,” Soergel said.

A full-time vineyard team, he said, makes growing a standout possible.

“This wine is a blend of Rued clone that was planted in the mid-1970s and Wente that was planted in the mid-2000s,” Soergel said. “The Rued adds exotic aromatics and freshness to the wine, while the Wente clone adds depth and complexity. The vine age and intricate care from a farming and blending perspective allows it to truly shine.”

The winery’s four estate vineyards, the winemaker said, span the best pockets of the Russian River Valley, from north to south. For this specific bottling, Quail Hill is centrally located in a climatic sweet spot, he added.

“The most challenging part of making chardonnay would have to be trying to coax the individual nuances of each clone, block and vineyard,” Soergel said. “Every year, we must be completely meticulous when it comes to picking at different times, applying unique oak programs and fermentation techniques, (allowing) us to bring forth those sought-after nuances.”

Growing up on a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, apple farm that dates back to 1850 made Soergel curious about growing. He studied horticulture at Virginia Tech and graduated in 2005.

“After a trip to California in college, I knew that I wanted to dive headfirst into winemaking and the culture within the industry,” he said. “The beauty and diversity of Sonoma County. matched with its superior climate for agriculture, immediately piqued my interest. It was in my mid 20s, after working a few harvests, that I knew that growing grapes and making wine was going to be my career.”

Soergel, 39, produces about 12,000 cases of pinot noir and chardonnay annually from prized Russian River Valley grapes.

In 1980, Lynn Fritz purchased Quail Hill Ranch as a rural retreat. Over time, he decided it was a remarkable location worthy of an investment; he added six contiguous pieces of land around Quail Hill.

“Two challenges that we continue to grapple with at Lynmar are supply chain issues and labor,” Soergel said. “In some cases, supplies are just not available, and this is exacerbated by long lead times in production and shipping.”

But the silver lining, he said, is that founders Fritz and his wife Anisya kept the entire team employed during the pandemic.

“The industry pivot towards online sales,” Soergel said, “provided us the opportunity to focus even more on what matters most to our business model, which is directly engaging with our community of customers.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-21-5310.

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

An Insider’s Guide to Sonoma’s Epic Food Truck Scene

Lila Mathia runs a tight ship, or in her case, a 25-foot food truck. Her mobile business, Lila’s Streetside Eats, is currently parked, as it often is, in front of Parliament Brewing Company in Rohnert Park. She has less than one hour to finish baking her hand pies, warm the pulled pork for nachos, and make sure the hot pastrami Reuben dip is nice and gooey. Hungry beer drinkers are already knocking on the truck window asking when the food will be ready.
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Private Hunting Club, Wing & Barrel Ranch, Offers an Extraordinary Experience in the Historic City of Sonoma

Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
mendofever.com

Wildland Fire Burning East of Geyserville

Scanner traffic indicates that a wildland fire is burning near Geyserville in Northern Sonoma County. The fire is located near the 40000 block of Wickersham Road in Geyserville. The latest reports from the Incident Commander describe the “Merlin Fire” as two acres in size burning in grass encroaching on timber....
GEYSERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Healdsburg, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Food & Drinks
sonomacountygazette.com

How is the drought affecting Sonoma County?

Sonoma County officials and environmental leaders will present an update on the drought and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the third in its series of monthly public forums on the drought. Hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sftravel.com

Classic Two-Day Road Trip from San Francisco to the Sonoma County Coast

Explore more than 50 miles of dramatic Pacific coastline along Sonoma County’s western border by taking a road trip on iconic California Highway 1. Slow down to discover nature, enjoy outdoor activities, and just breathe in the fresh salty air. Witness views that will take your breath away. Located just an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, the Sonoma County coastline offers sandy beaches that beckon to be strolled upon, rocky cliffs that beg to be photographed, and hidden treasure cafés and lodgings just waiting to be discovered.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County artisan cheesemaker faces end to lease for water buffalo ranch

With 12 years of her artisan Italian cheese brand at stake, the clock ticks on Audrey Hitchcock’s search for a new home. A self-proclaimed “outsider” in the dairy world, Hitchcock held a decade-long lease on 25 acres of rolling hills in rural western Marin County where she operates Ramini Mozzarella. She’s making her craft water buffalo cheese, including ricotta and stracciatella, but her lease expired in 2020. Now, she’s on her second, year-long extension, which ends Oct. 31.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Sonoma Valley#Virginia Wine#Chardonnay#Food Drink#Beverages#Lynmar Estate
napavalleylifemagazine.com

ABIDE NAPA — More Than Medicinal

Story By: Charlene Peters / Photos Courtesy of Abide. ABIDE ABUZZ WITH RETAIL CERTIFICATION FOR ADULT-USE CANNABIS PRODUCTS. Abide Napa has taken the medicinal cannabis market in downtown Napa to an elevated level. It is the first dispensary in the county with retail certification to offer adult-use cannabis products. Adding this amenity to the city aligns with the growing, hip destination scene, but the success of a recreational use dispensary is, to be blunt, that cannabis products require qualified cannabis sommeliers.
NAPA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Fireworks Damage Santa Rosa Muffler Shop

The roof of a Santa Rosa muffler shop was damaged by fireworks. On Monday night, Santa Rosa fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler shop on Santa Rosa Avenue. Fire fighters attacked the fire from the outside while working to enter the building. The fire was contained to the roof and did not enter the attic or interior of the building. It was determined that the fire started due to the illegal use of fireworks. Several spent boxes of large mortar style fireworks were located directly behind the building in a parking lot. The boxes were within a few feet of the structure. All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. Damage is estimated to be $20,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nationwide Report

SB Highway 101 closed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Marin County (Marin County, CA)

SB Highway 101 closed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Marin County (Marin County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a traffic collision led to the closure of all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive [...]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
agingparents.com

The Healthiest Way To Age–From A 113 Year Old

Pauline, a local resident in Marin County, CA had turned 113. The local senior center she attended was celebrating her birthday along with many others. She was easily the oldest person in my county and one of the oldest in the entire U.S. She’s alert, active, healthy and happy. Is it some magical run of good luck? Or was she an example of how to age in a healthy and purposeful way?
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
322
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy