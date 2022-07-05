ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tattered Rose in Jonesboro has some history being built in a 117-year-old home but has some great...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

ULM working to expand educator’s pool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - (introduce the program -- what it is called and what it is doing, briefly. One sentence, maybe) Amy Weems, director of the Educators Rising program at ULM, has been recognized with the Champion’s Award at this year’s annual meeting. Weems said she was honored to win the award, but knows there is a long road ahead.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe community emergency response team

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Police Department is working with Volunteer Louisiana through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to provide this valuable and free training. Volunteers who are certified will be called upon to assist first responders in times of crisis in the community. There will also...
WEST MONROE, LA
JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada. Beth Ann Huey, 38, and Paul Zebulun Huey, 1, from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on a tandem bicycle when they were hit from behind by a 2013 Infiniti.
Ouachita Parish- After further investigation and information obtained, it has been determined that Kelley’s actions prior to the crash caused the collision between the two vehicles. The crash resulted in the death of Barmore and his two juvenile passengers. Kelley is charged with felony hit and run, three counts of vehicular homicide, and one count vehicular negligent injuring. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. The crash remains under investigation.
West Monroe – On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. This crash claimed the lives of 68-year-old George Barmore, 12-year-old Emory Barmore, and 12-year-old Lyla-Grace Barmore, all of West Monroe.
A Ruston man was charged with his second DWI after crashing his car on Ruston’s southside Sunday. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a Ruston police officer was on patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Impala in the ditch at the intersection of South Jones Street and Jackson Ave. He suspected the driver, Lugene Harris, Jr., 42, of Ruston was impaired and summoned Trooper Jordan Walsworth of the Louisiana State Police for assistance.
Town of Waterproof holds food distribution, bringing healthy options to community. Town of Waterproof holds food distribution, bringing healthy options to community. Parkview Apartments set to receive $42 million in renovations. Updated: 6 hours ago. “If you have high quality, top-of-the-line facilities for your residents regardless of what their socio-economic...
It’s an incredible story. at 3:30 p.m., May 8, Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, La. She heard via the CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency. Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.
A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
A Grambling man was arrested during the early morning hours of July 5 for improper telecommunications. Ruston Police responded to a possible home invasion call, where they found the victim in the bathroom of the residence. The victim stated Kendal Harper, 19, came to a friend’s get-together after threatening the victim over social media.
Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
Jared Preston Desadier, 44, of Monroe, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, announced Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of the Western District of Louisiana; and Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.
At about 8 p.m. Monday night, Ruston Police responded to South Farmerville Street regarding several 911 calls reporting a woman wearing all black clothing standing in the street and cursing vehicles. A woman fitting the description was found walking in the street with her hand out holding up traffic. The...
