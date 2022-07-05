Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO