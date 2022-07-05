ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4vjL_0gVaP82E00

Whether you celebrate the 4th of July or Juneteenth, we can all agree Independence Day is a holiday we enjoy spending on the grill, in the pool, and with family and friends. This 4th of July served us fireworks and fashion as our favorite celebs stepped out in fine looks or kept it chill at home with family-friendly festivities.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James served us a mommy/daughter slay. Jayda Cheaves was spotted on the scene in Saint Laurent and JT, of the city Girls, shed some tears while watching fireworks with her boo Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out how these celebs spent the 4th of July.

1. Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James

Mommy daughter duo Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James always bring the fashion and the 4th of July was no different with the personable pair popping up on our timelines in coordinating floral swimwear.

2. Kandi Burruss And Family

Kandi Burruss is booked and busy, so when the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star gets to chill out with her family, she’s all smiles. Kandi and her family spent the holiday with their friend Monyetta Shaw. “I love a day when I don’t have to cook & I can just pop up at everybody’s house & get a plate! Thanks for the invite @monyettashaw!” she captioned this family-friendly photo on Instagram.

3. Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics champion Simone Biles spent the 4th with her NFL boo Jonathan Owens, serving us emerald green goddess and abs in a stylish two-piece bandeau and skirt.

4. Jayda Cheaves

Businesswoman and influencer Jayda Cheavesgave us a style moment to remember on the 4th, stepping out in $2,990 Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and $3,065 #Judith Leiber telephone bag.

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Niecy Nash Serves A LEWK During Black LA Pride

Niecy Nash took to Instagram to show off her effortless style during Black LA Pride and her fit was everything!. Taking to the platform, the actress donned a rainbow inspired dress that featured a deep v neckline and tutu like skirt. She paired the look with a red pointed toe pump and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking diamond encrusted hoop earrings to add to the already fabulous look. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in a half up, half down hairstyle with loose curls on the ends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Gabrielle Union
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Fashion Influencer#Independence Day#The Real Housewives#Bandeau
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy