ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Jefferson County teen missing again

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hPda_0gVaP3cb00
Karli Crosby

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County teen has again been reported missing.

According to New York State Police, 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby has been missing since Saturday, July 2 and was last seen in the town of Brownville. Karli is believed to be in the Syracuse area.

This is the second time she has been reported missing in the past two weeks. Karli was previously listed as missing by State Authorities before she was found in good health on June 28.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Karli Crosby are asked to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Comments / 4

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Driver gets 7 to 15 years in prison in deaths

UTICA — Two grieving families filled an Oneida County courtroom Wednesday morning to condemn the reckless actions of 24-year-old Rakwan D. Marshall, whose high speed crash on Route 12 in Boonville killed two people and severely injured a third. Marshall, of Liverpool, Onondaga County, was sentenced Wednesday to the...
BOONVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Waterloo Fire Leads to Arrest

A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brownville, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report arrests, June 24

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Eric Cardinale, 50, of Durhamville, was charged in Verona on June 24 with second-degree unlawful surveillance. • Sarah A. Cady, 45, of Marcy, was charged in Verona on June 24 with driving while...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Menacing, trespass among arrests by Oneida police

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for petty larceny. • Savannah R. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for second-degree trespass. • William...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#State Authorities
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports arrests, June 27 to July 3

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • William A. Thomas, 27, of Eaton, was charged on June 29 in Eaton with second-degree harassment. • Mark A. DeBottis, 30, of Georgetown, was charged on June 27 in Georgetown with fourth-degree mischief. • Collin J. Dundon, 25,...
wwnytv.com

Route 12 crash injures 4

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a car heading toward Alexandria Bay was trying to make a left-hand turn into Tricia’s Rondette restaurant when it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.
CLAYTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Update: Police arrest DeWitt bank robber

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.) — The DeWitt Police Department have announced on Wednesday that a suspect fully confessed to the bank robbery on June 27. David A. Wantz, a 36-year-old from Syracuse, was arrested on July 5 at his house and transported to the DeWitt Police Department. Police share that he provided […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Woman arrested, accused of stealing from Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a larceny at the Watertown Walmart. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, this occurred at the store located on Route 3 in the Town of Watertown on July 5. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that the...
WATERTOWN, NY
FL Radio Group

Missing Fulton Woman Could Be In Cayuga County

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman from Oswego County. 70-year old Nancy Howe of Fulton was last seen June 28 walking on Utica Street in Fulton, wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and orange winter cap. Authorities believe she may then have been in the Fair Haven area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash in St. Lawrence County in 2020. Mason Reisinger of Carthage pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree vehicular manslaughter and second-degree assault. He faces up to 5 years in prison when he’s...
CARTHAGE, NY
WKTV

Judge sentences Liverpool man convicted of manslaughter in fatal Boonville crash

The man convicted of manslaughter in a fatal head-on crash in Boonville in 2020 was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison Thursday morning. Rakwan Marshall, of Liverpool, was charged with two counts of manslaughter following a September 2020 crash that caused the deaths of two women. Police say Marshall was trying to pass another vehicle on State Route 12 when he hit a car head-on in the other lane.
BOONVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Lisbon man charged with criminal contempt

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a domestic incident that took place on State Highway 310 in the Town of Potsdam on July 5. An investigation revealed that during the domestic, 43-year-old Eric J. Walrath from Lisbon threatened to harm the protected party of an order of protection.
POTSDAM, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy