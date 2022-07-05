Costco limits gasolines sales in NJ to its members, policy effective today

A line of cars waits for gas outside Costco May 20, 2004 in Clifton, New Jersey. Photo credit Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New Jersey’s Costco gas stations -- which normally sells gasoline at slightly below-market value -- switched to serving only its members on Tuesday as the price at the pump continues to increase across the state.

New Jersey’s Costco gas stations now require a membership to pump gas. The members-only policy was announced with on-site signs at the pumps of Costco’s 15 gas stations in the state last month.

A Costco membership is $60 and includes access to gas stations.

The company has not made a formal announcement about the change.

The last time Costco gas stations went members-only was in 2004 and state officials had argued that the members-only requirement violated state fuel laws.

This year, the state officials stated on June 28, 2022, that there are no consumer laws that forbid Costco’s gas stations' members-only policy.

“The practice of offering members-only gasoline sales does not violate any of New Jersey’s consumer protection laws,” Steve Barnes, a state Consumer Affairs spokesman told nj.com.