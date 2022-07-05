Eric Adams aide robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 33-year-old aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning while scouting a location in Brooklyn ahead of Adams' visit, police said.

The aide, identified as Chris by Adams' press secretary Fabien Levy, was approached around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Navy and Sands streets by two men who demanded his wallet and cell phone.

According to police, he refused their commands and was shoved to the ground before the suspects took off with the items.

At least one of the attackers made his getaway on a Citi Bike.

Authorities said that one suspect was wearing a blue and white sweatshirt while the other was wearing sunglasses and a blue mask.

In a statement to 1010 WINS, Levy said, "Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker."

His press secretary added that Adams' "top priority" remains public safety and it is no "overnight fix."

"Public safety has been Mayor Adams’ top priority since day one and that is why the NYPD is working diligently every day to reduce crime," he said. "As the mayor said today, he wants results as quickly as possible, and while we have seen progress over the last few months — taking more than 3,000 guns off the streets and reducing shootings and homicides by double digits — there is no overnight fix."

"Today's incident only further highlights the urgency to get dangerous guns and dangerous people off our streets as quickly as possible," he added. "New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe."

No arrests have been made at this time.