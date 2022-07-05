Pete Alonso ready for another Night of Comedy with Carton & Roberts August 28

Get ready for another Carton & Roberts Night of Comedy, this one the second in conjunction with one of the Mets’ young stars.

Sunday night, August 28, Craig & Evan will host another show, this time on Long Island at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y., with all proceeds to benefit Pete & Haley Alonso’s charity, the Alonso Foundation.

Pete will be there, as will Haley, and one of the headliners will be a huge Mets fan: none other than Jim Breuer! Chris Distefano and local rising star Dan LaMorte are also on the bill, with some other big names in discussions for an appearance as well.

“The entire night will be fantastic; there will be some incredible acts, and I’m really excited for it,” Alonso said when he called in to Carton & Roberts on Tuesday. “Jim Breuer is a huge name and he’s hilarious, and Chris and Dan are rising stars. It’s going to be a really special night.”

But will Pete get back up on stage, as he did at the first Night of Comedy benefitting his charity?

“We’ll see; I think I did okay last time. Not saying I blew the roof off, but I did okay,” he laughed. “I’d much rather be up there hitting than on stage; I felt like a fish out of water, but I gave it the old college try, and I think it went okay!”

Hopefully some of the Mets will be there, as they have a day game in Queens Sunday and a day off Monday, and the clubhouse has “a lot of comedy fans.”

But no matter who else shows up, Alonso is grateful to be able to support the community once again.

“Gotham was great and super engaging; the show was run like a tight shop, and everyone had such a blast, so we’re happy we’re able to do it again,” he said.

And, of course, he wanted to get more word out about the Alonso Foundation, formerly known as Homers for Heroes, which is expanding and got a name change for simplicity.

“We’ve done stuff in the past for first responders and veterans, and we’re going to continue to do that and more for people coming back focusing on mental health, and helping 9/11 victims’ families,” Alonso said, “but we’re also going to focus a little more on underprivileged children, and animals in shelters in need so they can get the resources to stay afloat. We just want to continue to help stand for those who can’t stand for themselves – not just in Tampa, but anywhere we can make a positive impact.”

Tickets for the Night of Comedy at The Paramount are available now at Ticketmaster.com, with several different packages available, and you can get more info on The Paramount’s website as well.

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts, @EvanRobertsWFAN, @TommyLugauer, and @CMacWFAN