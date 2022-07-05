This affectionate, energetic Labrador Retriever mix makes everyone smile

Sparrow Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Meet Sparrow! She's a 9-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix whose affectionate energetic personality makes everyone smile.

Sparrow is eager to learn lots of new tricks, including how to walk on a leash with her new owner and how to follow commands like sit, down, stay and shake. The best way to train Sparrow is with tons of treats and belly rubs.

If you are looking for a furry friend who can be alone for a while, Sparrow is your girl. She has no problem laying around all day on the couch and excitedly greeting you when you come home.

Adopters can find Sparrow at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Visit pawschicago.org fore more information about Sparrow and other adorable adoptable pets.

Adopt Sparrow today!

PAWS Chicago 19th Annual Beach Party

PAWS Chicago will host its 19th Annual Beach Party at Offshore at Navy Pier on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit www.pawschicago.org/beachparty to find out more and to purchase tickets to the event.