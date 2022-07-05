ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This affectionate, energetic Labrador Retriever mix makes everyone smile

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HogKZ_0gVaONej00
Sparrow Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Meet Sparrow! She's a 9-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix whose affectionate energetic personality makes everyone smile.

Sparrow is eager to learn lots of new tricks, including how to walk on a leash with her new owner and how to follow commands like sit, down, stay and shake. The best way to train Sparrow is with tons of treats and belly rubs.

If you are looking for a furry friend who can be alone for a while, Sparrow is your girl. She has no problem laying around all day on the couch and excitedly greeting you when you come home.

Adopters can find Sparrow at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Visit pawschicago.org fore more information about Sparrow and other adorable adoptable pets.

Adopt Sparrow today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JTRO_0gVaONej00
Sparrow Photo credit PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago 19th Annual Beach Party

PAWS Chicago will host its 19th Annual Beach Party at Offshore at Navy Pier on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit www.pawschicago.org/beachparty to find out more and to purchase tickets to the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

‘All I feel is loss’

This interview is being co-published with The TRiiBE, a digital media platform that is reshaping the narrative of Black Chicago. After enduring pretrial electronic monitoring (EM) for more than 22 months, Jeremey “Mohawk” Johnson is no longer on house arrest. A Cook County judge released him from EM on Tuesday, June 28. Johnson is still awaiting trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
chicagostarmedia.com

Take me home: Hale, 1-year-old Beagle mix

Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. He enjoys going for walks, is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale, 47 lbs., can be fearful of new people and surroundings and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident.
CHICAGO, IL
historydaily.org

Rare Historical Photos Reveal More Than Immediately Meets The Eye (BDU)

A smiling postman in Chicago poses with a load of Christmas parcels in 1929. You’ve heard that a photo is worth a thousand words, but photos like the collection here have stories with so much more to say. These pictures give an insight into what life was like in eras as disparate as the 18th century and the 1970s. You’ll see what life was like for a kid in America during the baby boom, and how the Native people of America lived long before the modern metropolis existed. These rare historical aren’t just informative, they’re a fun look at a time long gone, and maybe a time that you wish you could go back to. Prepare to be astonished and read on!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labrador Retriever#Beach Party#Navy
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Hammond, IN

If you eat something delicious from a restaurant, it becomes an experience that you can’t forget. With that said, choosing what kind of restaurant matters. If you want to check out places that serve great food, give the 19 best restaurants in Hammond, IN a try!. Tzatziki Greek Food.
HAMMOND, IN
wgnradio.com

Dog cruises on the Chicago River?!

Chairman of the Board of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises, Holly Agra, joined Steve Dale to talk about tourist season in Chicago. They spoke about the K-9 Cruises aboard Mercury Skyline’s Cruise Line, deals on the Chicago River, and the Architect Museum tours.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
theleadernews.com

Oak Forest resident releasing new children’s book

As a teacher for more than a decade, Oak Forest resident Sarah Allison has always sought to help kids write and share their own unique stories. She is doing just that with an upcoming children’s picture book release that she says will share the uniqueness of both her own family and several other local families in an attempt to inspire the younger generation to embrace their individuality.
OAK FOREST, IL
ABC7 Chicago

With new Subway menu, chain offering free subs next week

CHICAGO -- Subway is giving away free sandwiches next week. For the first time in 60 years, the chain is launching a new menu, CNN reported. The main appeal of the sandwich chain is that people can make their own custom sandwiches. Yet the seemingly limitless combinations slowed down the speed of the lines at its restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dan Wolf, Owner Of Lakeview’s The Bagel And Holocaust Survivor, Dies At 77: ‘He Was Just A Real Mensch’

LAKEVIEW — Dan Wolf, longtime owner of The Bagel in Lakeview, was known for his kindness and generosity. When employees were short on their mortgage payments, Wolf would offer financial assistance. When their kids were sick, he’d make sure they had the right doctors. He was known to give free soup, bagels or sandwiches to people experiencing homelessness when they’d stop by the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Missing Sisters Diamond And Tionda Bradley To Be Honored At Vigil Wednesday In Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A vigil will be held Wednesday night for Diamond and Tionda Bradley, the young Bronzeville sisters who went missing 22 years ago. Diamond was 3 and Tionda 10 when they went missing from their home in 2001. The case generated national attention, but the girls have not been found. Their family “continues to cling to the hope that one day they may be found,” according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WBBM News Radio

Chicago unveils traffic-calming features on redesigned 'Motor Row'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago has formally cut the ribbon on a South Side streetscape that honors the city’s automobile heritage. Michigan Avenue from Cermack to 24th Place is known as Motor Row because of its history of auto dealers and other facilities. The new enhancements highlighted Wednesday will make things more appealing and safe for pedestrians, officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy