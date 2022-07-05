Indiana boy dies playing with fireworks

Camrynn Ray McMichael with his sister Karmynn Louise. Photo credit GoFundMe

A fireworks accident left an 11-year-old Indiana boy dead over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police.

Camrynn Ray McMichael passed away en route to the hospital after suffering serious injury courtesy of what police would only say was a “fireworks incident.” Further details of the incident were not revealed.

The boy’s mother attributed the accident to nothing more than typical childhood behavior resulting in an unfortunate occurrence.

“No matter the situation he tried to be happy. He loved his little sister, Karmynn Louise McMichael. He protected her like a big brother should!” Kyrra Lynn McMichael wrote on social media in tribute to her son. "He was an all-around, American boy trying to get himself a scholarship to go to college and be in the NFL or NBA. He’s every parent's dream of a boy ... And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death. A GoFundMe has been started by the boy's aunt to help pay for funeral costs.