Montebello, CA

Man killed by fireworks explosion in Montebello: police

By KNX News 97.1 FM
 2 days ago
Burnt remains of July 4th fireworks. Photo credit Getty Images

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KNX) — An illegal fireworks explosion killed a man in Montebello Monday night during a Fourth of July celebration, authorities confirmed. Investigators believe the fireworks were professional quality, illegal explosives.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday to assist a man who had been hurt in the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of Germain Drive.

First responders found the man unconscious outside the home and tried to revive him. However, a city spokesperson confirmed they rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

"This is so sad, this is so sad, to lose your life because of illegal fireworks," a neighbor told KNBC. "Maybe this will put an end to everything, I don't know. But all year round, you hear fireworks."

"It doesn't have to be Fourth of July," another neighbor told KTLA about the year-round explosions. "Sometimes during the day. It's scary."

Authorities have not identified the man.

