4 hit by car while waiting at bus stop in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Four people have been injured after being hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in San Francisco.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday, four people were waiting for the bus at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in the Inner Sunset neighborhood.
According to a report by the San Francisco Police Department, a car rear-ended another car, sending it into the bus stop.
All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.
It was not immediately clear if the drivers were injured in the crash. Police said no one was arrested.
Comments / 2