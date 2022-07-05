4 hit by car while waiting at bus stop in San Francisco

Passengers board a MUNI bus along Market Street April 25, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Four people have been injured after being hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in San Francisco.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, four people were waiting for the bus at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in the Inner Sunset neighborhood.

According to a report by the San Francisco Police Department, a car rear-ended another car, sending it into the bus stop.

All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

It was not immediately clear if the drivers were injured in the crash. Police said no one was arrested.