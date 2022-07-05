ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue names Tiffini Grimes deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE - Tiffini Grimes has been hired as a deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator at Purdue r eplacing Nancy Cross, who retired after more than 40 years last month.

The native of Fort Wayne and graduate of Purdue begins in early August.

Grimes spent the last six years at Alabama, most recently serving as Senior Deputy Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Diversity Officer.

“Tiffini has an exceptional track record of accomplishment and growth in college athletics and is particularly skilled in the numerous emerging trends and areas of focus in our industry," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement released by the university.

Grimes will share administrative duties for the football program with Tom Moreland, who is a senior associate athletic director for strategic initiatives and chief revenue officer. Grimes will be the primary administrator for women's basketball and softball.

PURDUE ATHLETICS: Alliance launches Name, Image and Likeness collective

Grimes has previous experience with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) at Alabama and will advise Purdue's staff in this area. She also will provide oversight in academic services, business, compliance, human resources, student-athlete development, sports medicine and sports performance.

Grimes spent two years at the NCAA as an assistant director within the Enforcement Football Development Group. The former intern for the John Purdue Club also worked in compliance at Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Grimes earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Purdue and is also a graduate of Valparaiso, earning both a Master's degree in Sports Administration and a Juris Doctorate.

Men's golf

Andrew Sapp has been hired as the program's assistant coach.

It's a role Sapp once held with the Boilermakers in 1998 under then men's head coach Devon Brouse. Sapp replaces Austin Eoff, who was named the Central Arkansas head coach.

BOILERMAKER SPORTS: Top storylines from 2021-22

Sapp most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at Ball State but was the head coach at East Carolina (2017-21), North Carolina (2012-17) and Michigan (2002-11).

Women's basketball

Former McCutcheon standout Lakan Hasser-Smith will serve as the director of video and recruiting assistant this season.

Hasser-Smith was an assistant at Marian University for five seasons under Gearlds.

Over nine seasons at Marian as a player and a coach, Hasser-Smith won 244 games, two NAIA National Championships, 10 Crossroads League titles and made seven appearances in the NAIA Tournament.

Postgraduate Scholarships

Jackson Smeltz (baseball) and Emma Terwilliger (volleyball) have been selected as the school's recipients of the Big Ten postgraduate scholarships.

The pair will each receive a $7,500 scholarship for their continuing education.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue names Tiffini Grimes deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator

